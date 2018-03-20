RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Hospital entry on 15th Street to be repaired PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 20 March 2018 14:45

alt

The main intersection leading into Southwest Medical Center and Southwest Guidance Center will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 26, as repairs are made to this intersection. This repair work will temporarily close the hospital entrance on West 15th Street. During this repair period, visitors to Southwest Medical Center and Southwest Guidance Center are encouraged to use existing road connections on Country Club Drive, located between McDonald’s and AutoZone on North Kansas Avenue. A temporary graded roadway crossing between Terrace Avenue and Southwest Medical Center will also be available during this time.  The repair work will begin on Monday, March 26 and is expected to be completed within one week, weather permitting. Te yellow arrows indicate the temporary entries for Southwest Medical Center while the main entry to the parking lot is under repair. Those needing access can either turn north n Terrace Avenue and take a temporary entry road, or drive north to Country Club Drive that runs south of McDonald’s and turn into the parking area from the north entry. L&T graphic/Earl Watt
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates