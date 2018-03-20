The main intersection leading into Southwest Medical Center and Southwest Guidance Center will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, March 26, as repairs are made to this intersection. This repair work will temporarily close the hospital entrance on West 15th Street. During this repair period, visitors to Southwest Medical Center and Southwest Guidance Center are encouraged to use existing road connections on Country Club Drive, located between McDonald’s and AutoZone on North Kansas Avenue. A temporary graded roadway crossing between Terrace Avenue and Southwest Medical Center will also be available during this time. The repair work will begin on Monday, March 26 and is expected to be completed within one week, weather permitting. Te yellow arrows indicate the temporary entries for Southwest Medical Center while the main entry to the parking lot is under repair. Those needing access can either turn north n Terrace Avenue and take a temporary entry road, or drive north to Country Club Drive that runs south of McDonald’s and turn into the parking area from the north entry. L&T graphic/Earl Watt

