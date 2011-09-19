RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     


 
Trump takes charge

Trump takes charge

By JULIE PACE• AP White House CorrespondentWASHINGTON (AP) — Pledging to empower America’s “forgotten men and women,” Donald Trump was…

USD 480 youth get more ALICE training

USD 480 youth get more ALICE training

By ELLY GRIMM• Leader & TimesThe shouts and yells of children and teachers and staff could be heard around the community…

Baker Arts to host pair of events this week

Baker Arts to host pair of events this week

By ROBERT PIERCE• Leader & TimesLiberal’s Baker Arts Center will be hosting two events this week, and one of them…

Lady Redskins score 22 in 4th to rally for a 47-41 win

Lady Redskins score 22 in 4th to rally for a 47-41 win

Jada Mickens takes a shot against Hays Jan. 9. Friday the Lady Redskins played int he seocnd round of the…

Redskins shoot out early, rebound with blowout win, 51-24

Redskins shoot out early, rebound with blowout win, 51-24

Cade Hinkle puts up a shot in the lane against Hays Jan. 9. Friday, Liberal played in the second round…

Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.

Liberal

Liberal, Kansas, weather forecast

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates