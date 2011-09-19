RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     


 
Redskins surge in 2nd half for 57-43 win

Redskins surge in 2nd half for 57-43 win

Liberal’s Alex Carrillo dribbles the ball Friday night in Hugoton. Carrillo saw extended playing time Friday night and helped the…

Lady Redskins can’t stop Lady Eagles in 2nd half

Lady Redskins can’t stop Lady Eagles in 2nd half

Liberal’s Jada Mickens battles for a loose ball Friday night in Hugoton. The Lady Redskins could not stop the outside…

Appeals court modifies Brown’s probation

Appeals court modifies Brown’s probation

By ROBERT PIERCE• Leader & TimesA man arrested in April of 2013 for engaging in indecent liberties with a child…

Seward County Extension offering opportunity to learn how to become a master gardener

Seward County Extension offering opportunity to learn how to become a master gardener

• Seward County K-State Research and ExtensionEven though gardening season is over, gardeners themselves never stop learning, growing and giving.…

From the Dominican Republic to Liberal, Ramos find his niche in auto sales

From the Dominican Republic to Liberal, Ramos find his niche in auto sales

By ELLY GRIMM• Leader & TimesThe Liberal community has many options for people looking to purchase a vehicle, and those places…

Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.

Liberal

Liberal, Kansas, weather forecast

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates