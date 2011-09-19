RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     


 
Collision with utility pole causes fire along 54

Collision with utility pole causes fire along 54

• L&T staff reportA small grass fire was sparked Friday afternoon by a vehicle hitting a power pole in eastern…

Homeland Security coming to Liberal Senior Center

Homeland Security coming to Liberal Senior Center

By ROBERT PIERCE• Leader & TimesIn today’s society with mass shootings seemingly happening all the time, the need for personal…

A NEW 480

A NEW 480

Larry Floyd spent 45 years at ‘the beef’

Larry Floyd spent 45 years at ‘the beef’

Floyd moved to Liberal in 1969 and recently retired after working for National Beef for 45 yearsBy ELLY GRIMM• Leader…

City explains changes to 6 Points at public meeting

City explains changes to 6 Points at public meeting

By ELLY GRIMM• Leader & TimesThe Six Points intersection east of Liberal caused many issues for drivers for several years, and…

Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.

Liberal

Liberal, Kansas, weather forecast

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates