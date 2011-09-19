RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     


 
Kruger’s classroom work receives Horizon Award

Kruger’s classroom work receives Horizon Award

Liberal High School math teacher Carter Kruger explains part of a math lesson during one of his classes recently. Kruger…

Peterson draws close to 50 years in pathology

Peterson draws close to 50 years in pathology

Dr. Hubert Peterson studies some lab work through a microscope in his office Thursday at Cimarron Pathology. Peterson recenlty retired…

Torres seeks bench trial in case involving claims of rape

Torres seeks bench trial in case involving claims of rape

TORRESBy ROBERT PIERCE• Leader & TimesThe Tyrone, Oklahoma, teacher arrested last January for multiple counts of second degree rape and…

Hay, Lucero deadly from outside, Lady Redskins defeat Dodge, 44-32

Hay, Lucero deadly from outside, Lady Redskins defeat Dodge, 44-32

Whitney Hay brings the ball up the court against Dodge City Friday. Hay had a career night as a Lady…

Redskins rout Red Demons, 67-47

Redskins rout Red Demons, 67-47

Cade Hinkle launches a three pointer form the corner against Dodge City Friday night. Hinkle helped the Redskins dig out…

Frontpage Slideshow | Copyright © 2006-2011 JoomlaWorks Ltd.

Liberal

Liberal, Kansas, weather forecast

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates