





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Cypress Heart helps many patients in the Southwest Kansas area and is looking for some support to continue helping those patients. Cypress Heart will be hosting its first annual 5K run/walk Saturday, April 28 at North Blue Bonnet Park. According to coordinator Cassandra Koehn, the patient support was a defining factor in deciding to have the event. “We have a large patient population from Southwest Kansas and a majority of those patients are elderly and have Medicare and sometimes have that hole as far as covering medications goes,” Koehn said. “Sometimes some of the patients also need help with certain procedures and getting transportation to the facility to get diagnostic testing done. We have a lot of patients who are unable to do some of that financially so to help them, we try to find ways to do that and this was just a way we thought about to help. I’m also a runner, so I’ve done a lot of 5Ks and I’ve been in a lot of them that helped with charity and fundraising, so that was a lot of the reason we decided to go that route.” Those interested in pre-registering for the event can either scan the code on the flyer, which are currently hanging throughout the community, or they can sign up on Facebook through either the Meade District Hospital’s page or Southwest Medical Center’s page or Cypress Heart’s page. They can also go to active.com and type in Cypress Heart 1st Annual 5K. People can also register the day of the race from 8 to 9 a.m., with the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the run beginning at 10 a.m. “Some of our expectations are to have a good turnout and have it go smoothly with everything as far as the route and the weather for that day and everything,” Koehn said. “We’re just expecting a good turnout and we’re hoping for a lot of help for this community’s patients. It’s for a good cause. All the proceeds will go toward the patients and will be disbursed based on the needs. Our goal is to raise as much money as possible. Funds really go fast, we see a lot of patients out here so even just a little bit will help, and the more we can get to help our patients is great.” For those unable to make it to the event but still wish to show support, there are a few things that can be done, Koehn said. “We accept donations, they can contact the office and offer their donation,” Koehn said. “All donations can be written to the Southwest Medical Center Restricted Funds account. We’ll also have a spot the day of the race where people can donate. A lot of the elderly population around here are on very restricted funds and they can’t really go out and get supplemental income. So things like this are very helpful in relieving some of that stress for those patients.” Overall, Koehn said, she and staff are looking forward to the event. “It’s our first one, so we’d appreciate as much community support as possible and spread the word,” Koehn said.