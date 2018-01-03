





Local cheerleaders perform in Disney holiday parade



• Special to the Leader & Times





Abbie Dowell and Allie Flores from Eisenhower Middle School in Liberal were two of more than 600 cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that represented Varsity Spirit in the 2017 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Fla. The individuals invited to perform in the parade were part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), or National Dance Alliance (NDA). Only the top 10 percent of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber. EMS had five girls named All-American Cheerleaders this summer at cheer camp: Cate Alling, Amya Blake, Abbie Dowell, Emma Evans and Allie Flores. Abbie and Allie performed with the Varsity Spirit All-Americans in a one-of-a-kind pre-parade performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom® Park on Thanksgiving Day. Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, All-Americans had the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at Walt Disney World® Resort parks. The All-Americans and their families got to spend several days in Florida. Both of the cheerleaders had their favorites of the parade experience. Abbie said “It was a great experience to perform at Disney world in front of the holiday crowd and to represent Liberal cheer.” Allie loved the overall experience and all of the amazing, friendly girls. “They really made the trip worth it along with the amazing scenery in Disney.” The Varsity All-American program is celebrating more than 30 years of choosing camp standouts. For more information, visit www.varsity.com or contact Melanie Berry at (800) 238-0286 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .