





CREATION seminar may help keep new year resolutions



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Many people made New Year’s resolutions to begin 2018 and staff at The Classy Rack Thrift Store will soon be working to help people keep those resolutions. Beginning Monday, Jan. 15, staff will be hosting a CREATION (Choice, Rest, Environment, Activity, Trust in God, Interpersonal Relationships, Outlook and Nutrition) seminar series. The program will run for eight consecutive Mondays with each session beginning at 7 p.m. at The Classy Rack Thrift Store classroom. “This is not just for people who shop here at The Classy Rack, this is for everyone,” The Classy Rack Owner Peggy Lloyd said. “This program is about making small changes – a lot of people, when they go into the new year, they have all these great New Year’s resolutions, and they can’t keep them because they’re too big, like they want to lose 50 pounds but they lose that drive about three days later. This is about making small changes, with one example being putting a plant in your work area – that helps you breathe better, it makes your attitude better and it’s all small changes. This is a very good program for everyone.” “This is for helping people make better choices and having a more fulfilled and happy life,” The Classy Rack Co-Owner Russ Lloyd added. “We have eight areas: Choice, Rest, Environment, Activity, Trust in God, Interpersonal Relationships, Outlook and Nutrition. All those areas help set up a whole lifestyle.” With the seminar series, Peggy said it is part of the store’s mission. “This is what we do at The Classy Rack, The Classy Rack exists to help people, and we’re always looking for what people need and what can help them,” Peggy said. “We came across this and really liked it, and we’ve even got a couple doctors involved plus the owner of Liberal CrossFit will be coming to talk in the Activity portion. We hope we can help a lot of people with this program. We never know what to expect. The more people we have come, the better it will go, and it’s a free program, so anyone can come. It’s all about health – healthy mind, healthy body, healthy heart.” As far as signing up, Peggy said, staff needs to know how many are coming as there is a workbook that will be going along with the program. Those interested in attending can call The Classy Rack at 624-2775, e-mail the store at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or they can visit to the store in person and sign up. Overall, both Lloyds said they are excited to get the seminar going. “Just be willing to make little changes, and they’ll all add up to where you notice you’re enjoying life more,” Russ said.