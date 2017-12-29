





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Before coming to work for Seward County Community College, Janeth Vazquez was a bilingual multimedia journalist for Wichita TV station KWCH’s Eyewitness News and Univision Kansas. In this capacity, she came across the organization Sunflower Community Action (SCA), whose prior director had worked for the Washington D.C. organization Center for Community Change (CCC). Now in Liberal, Vazquez continues to stay in contact with both organizations as an advocate for immigration. As a former undocumented immigrant, Vazquez said immigration is a personal issue for her. “I was born in Mexico, but I’ve been in Liberal since I was 2, 3 years old,” she said. Now Vazquez is a transfer coordinator and academic advisor for SCCC, and she said many of the struggles she faced as an undocumented immigrant are challenges her students face today. “I just don’t think that one piece of paper should dictate someone’s success in life, someone’s future,” she said. “The laws aren’t fair. I understand that we have laws in place for a reason, and I am all about respecting laws.” The U.S. government is working to put an end to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an American immigration policy that allowed some individuals who entered the country as minors and had either entered or remained in the country illegally, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit. Vazquez is working closely with federal officials to find a solution to keep undocumented minors in this country because she feels many of them, including her own students, came to America the legal way. “They came with their called ‘border crosser cards,’” she said. “They came the legal way. They just overstayed their visas. That’s how I came to the U.S. It’s a personal issue to me. It makes me emotional talking about it. I remember when I was undocumented just the fear of driving without a driver’s license. That’s a lot of the same fears that my students have today. They drive with precaution. With DACA, they were able to get a driver’s license.” While she understands having laws, Vazquez said she is more concerned with the laws of humanity. “What about the moral side of this issue?” she said. “A lot of these children were brought when they were little kids, and they have been integrated and have grown into our communities. The United States is their home. They don’t know any other place as home. They were born there, but essentially, they don’t even know the history. They probably wouldn’t even know directions as to how to get there. They probably wouldn’t even know how to purchase goods at the store. Everything’s different in a different country, so this is their home. The only difference between me and them is one piece of paper. I’m very passionate. It’s personal. I’ve been in their shoes. I care about my students, and I care about my community. I see how much this broken immigration system has affected many families.” Working with SCA and CCC and being very articulate with words, Vazquez said she was sent to Washington to work with lawmakers on the immigration problem. She said this allows her to share her students’ stories, as well as her own story and her community’s story. “It’s basically a lot of organizations across the United States that all come together to send people to advocate for these immigrants to the capitol,” she said. Vazquez said her work and that of others is that of many organizations with the same goal – finding a solution to America’s broken immigration system. “That will give our students an opportunity to be in our system, in our communities, and it’s not just a temporary thing like DACA,” she said. “Now that the president has rescinded DACA, a lot of these people’s lives are in jeopardy.” Vazquez said though her family came to America the legal way, her father had no family left in Mexico to go to should the family be deported. “They were able to get their legalization through the amnesty that they passed, but since my dad came at a later time, he was not able to get it,” she said. Vazquez said under DACA, students could get a driver’s license and Social Security card and could go to work and school “But if they were to remove that and take that away from them, what is going to happen to our students?” she said. The purpose of Vazquez’s visits was to talk to lawmakers about the immigration issue and their stance on the problem. “We shared our stories,” she said. “We talked about the humanity side of things. We also talked about the economy side of things.” Earlier this year, lawmakers introduced the Dream Act, which would create conditional permanent resident status valid for up to eight years for undocumented immigrants, protecting them from deportation and allowing them to work in the U.S. “They have to pass a government background check,” Vazquez said. “They have to demonstrate good moral character. They can’t have any felony or misdemeanor convictions. They also have to demonstrate that they have been admitted to a college or university or have earned a high school diploma or are in the process of earning a high school diploma.” Vazquez said she understands the concerns many have about the crime problems some immigration potentially brings to America. “We want people that are going to be here, that are going to contribute to our economy and that are going to be successful educated citizens,” she said. Many of America’s bigger urban areas see their share of racial tension, something Vazquez said is not much of a problem locally. “I really don’t think that here in Liberal we see each other by race,” she said. “These are people we’ve gone to school with, we grew up with. We’re neighbors, we’re friends. We’re co-workers. I really don’t think we see race cards out here. I think we see much more of each other as human beings or just as one community.” Vazquez said in Liberal, “we’re better than that.” “We’re educated, and we all know at the end of the day, we’re all human beings,” she said. “We’re basically striving to be better and be a better community, grow as a community.” The new year is upon the world, and for 2018, Vazquez said she simply hopes for the Dream Act to be put on the federal budget. “That can be put up for a vote, and that could save so many of these DACA students,” she said. “Their lives are in jeopardy. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but if they don’t have DACA, what’s going to happen? Are they going to get deported? Are they going to lose their jobs? Will they continue going to school, and will they just go back into the shadows like they used to be?”