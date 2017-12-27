RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Seniors love Christmas, too PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 27 December 2017 12:51

By ROBERT PIERCE
• Leader & Times



A familiar refrain in an even more familiar holiday song wishes a merry Christmas to “kids from 1 to 92.”

Children of all ages could be found last Thursday enjoying the festive atmosphere the season brings at Liberal’s Good Samaritan Center.

Residents, family and staff heard from local entertainers Steve Leete and Janie Pierce singing songs of Christmas throughout the halls of the facility.

The singers were joined by Santa himself, played by Good Sam Administrator Richard Parra, who would also provide presents to residents.

Parra later let Santa take off with his reindeer to deliver gifts to the rest of the world and joined Leete for some singing in the dining room of one of the resident halls.

No holiday party is complete without food, and everyone on hand for Good Sam’s celebration were treated to plenty of edible treats.

Overall, the evening’s festivities gave residents and staff a chance to see family and friends at least once this holiday season, and the night proved to be a joyous occasion for all.
 

