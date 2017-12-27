





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



The first Christmas was celebrated with the birth of Jesus Christ, and in the 2,000-plus years since, the holiday celebration has come to mean something more, with people buying gifts, turning what was supposed to be about salvation into a commercial event. In recent years, though, the message of Christmas has been brought back to its original intention, with many people remembering the reason for the season. Churches throughout America celebrated Christmas Eve this Sunday with messages, masses and candlelight ceremonies, among other rituals. At Liberal’s New Beginnings Church (NBC), the morning of Dec. 24 was a celebration that appealed both to the spirit and the flesh. New Beginnings’ services typically begin at 10:30 on Sunday morning, but this Sunday found church workers in the building even before 9 a.m. greeting guests who entered the doors. Church workers were greeting these guests, some of whom had no church home and others who were friends or relatives of members of NBC. As everyone was welcomed to church, children, and even adults, were treated to activities such as a short hay ride given by Charlie Delay, and food provided by some of the church’s members. Shortly after 10:30, NBC Pastor Kevin Alexander welcomed members and guests to the Christmas Eve service before letting the church’s worship group take over with some music. One of the songs the group performed was the Christmas song, “O Holy Night,” and following the song, Alexander referenced a line in the Christmas story, which reads “glory to God in the highest.” “No one or nothing is higher than God,” he said. That line was met with cheers and applause from the crowd, as was Alexander’s request for the audience to welcome the guests for this weekend’s service. “It is our prayer, even in all the things that you see and all the things that we are doing, this is our number one prayer, and I’ve had the team praying this all week,” he said. “The love, power and presence of God will impact your life. Without that, Christmas has no meaning. The gift God gave us changed all our lives forever.” Many people are traveling for this week’s holiday celebration, and Alexander asked that those who are to continue to remember the reason for the season. “We hope you remember that when you leave town that you don’t leave Christ here,” he said. “Christ lives in you, and He goes where you go.” Alexander then introduced youth from NBC’s children church to provide a special program for the crowd. As the audience applauded the start of that program, Aunt Bertha, portrayed by church member Amanda Schwab, made her way into the sanctuary. Alexander and Aunt Bertha briefly greeted each other, and the pastor did notice some of Aunt Bertha’s outfit, particularly her sweater. The sweater featured characters from the Christmas story, including shepherds and angels, and on the back was a simple message, “Jesus Is” – an all-encompassing message for Aunt Bertha. “He is everything you ever wanted, everything you ever needed and everything you ever hoped for,” she said referring to Jesus. Aunt Bertha would then move to her position as narrator of the children’s program, portraying the events of the program as if she were watching various TV shows. The first show featured children, including the Sallaska quads, ringing bells to the traditional Christmas song, “Angels We Have Heard on High.” This would be followed by the quads’ mother, Amanda Sallaska, performing a dance for the audience. Next, Sandy Wolfram then told the Christmas story to the children gathered on the stage. “The best Christmas gift ever given to any of us is Jesus, God’s Son, who came to be our Lord and Savior, because God loves us just that much,” she said following the reading of the story. Of course, Christmas is all about Jesus, and Alexander followed the children’s program with a message that brought the holiday spirit home for all at NBC. “What is the greatest gift you have ever received?” he said. “I want you to think in the natural – a present received from a family member or maybe Santa or whoever. On the other hand, I want you to think what’s the greatest gift you’ve ever given?” Alexander then focused his message on the three gifts the wise men brought to the manger the night of Christ’s birth, first centering on gold. “It’s a precious metal,” he said. “It’s something of great value.” With the next part of the sermon, Alexander later related how gold becomes gold to the trials people go through. “To become the most precious of metals, to become the greatest thing you value, gold goes through a process of refinement,” he said. “How do they refine? What happens is they put it in this pot. In the older days, they would put it in this pot. There was a gentleman called the refiner, and he would stand there. As the gold boiled, the hotter it got, the more the impurities came to the top. The refiner’s job was to get rid of the impurities.” Alexander then focused his speech on the human part of the equation. “Sometimes in our lives, we go through difficult times where we just think it’s more than we can handle, but with Jesus, you’re being refined,” he said. It is this process, Alexander said, that Christians must go through in order to get their ultimate reward. “Jesus is coming back for a bride that’s pure and spotless,” he said. “There is no way possible that you can be good enough to get to Heaven. I don’t care if you’ve been saved since the church was in existence. It doesn’t matter. You cannot do it on your own. The only way you can be refined to the purest of pure, to the whitest of whites is to go through the Refiner’s fire.” Alexander then talked about myrrh and its use to cleanse things. “It is out of something bitter that comes something that they say is antiseptic,” he said. As with gold, Alexander related this gift to Christians’ relationship with their Savior. “So many of us come into church, and we raise our hands, and we smile,” he said. “Sometimes, we sing a song just because we know it, but is our worship pure? They came to worship the King. They understood that He was the King of the Jews and that He was born that way and that He came to seek and save the lost.” Alexander said the devil does not care when a person sings a song or even hears a sermon such as his. “It’s when you come with purity and the nobility of here you are in Christ,” he said. Alexander said Christians need to have a cleansing of their own. “God don’t care what you got on the soles of your shoes,” he said. “He cares what’s in the soul inside of you. We are the most valuable gift God wants.” Just as Christ’s birth brought a Savior to Earth, so too did it bring other things for mankind, Alexander said. “Without Christmas, there is no Easter,” he said. “Without Christmas, there is no salvation.” After an altar call, the service was dismissed, and members and guests continued to enjoy the food, fun and fellowship the morning brought at NBC, making for a great Christmas Eve. On NBC’s Facebook page, Alexander praised the work of all those who made Sunday morning possible. “I want to give honor where honor is due,” he said. “The Christmas celebration at NBC today was so awesome. I would love to thank everyone who was involved from the kids and adults in the play to those taking pictures to those who served so diligently today showing our folks and guests an awesome time, especially those who worked outside in the bitter cold.” Alexander thanked children’s coach Cory Barnett, Tessy Barnett, Tabitha Barnett, Drew Terhune and Jeremy and Sarah Archer for their tireless efforts in making Sunday possible. “You guys did an unbelievable job for the Kingdom of God and New Beginnings Church today,” Alexander said.