



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



With the recent resignation of Jack Jacob as Seward County District Five Commissioner, a vacancy has been created, and that vacancy will have to be filled by appointment. Nathan McCaffrey, who serves as both the chairman of the commission and the county’s Republican party, said in a press release Tuesday, that process will be handled by the local GOP group. “A local convention will be called to select the replacement,” he said. “Local party officials are working to understand the process so that it can be accurately explained.” McCaffrey said the process involves a combination of both Kansas law, and rules set forth by the state’s Republican Party. “More specific information will be released as soon as party officials are comfortable they are releasing information about the process,” he said. McCaffrey did release a few details about the process, including: • The replacement candidate has to live in Seward County District Five and must be a registered member of the Republican Party. Interested candidates can go to myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView/Registrant/Search.do or call the Seward County Clerk’s office at 620-626-3355 to inquire about their registration and district location; • The convention to select the replacement has to occur 21 days after the governor’s office receives a resignation letter. The 21-day period does not start to run with the verbal announcement. The effective date is irrelevant. It is the receipt of the letter by the governor that triggers the process; • As the local party chair, once McCaffrey receives confirmation of the resignation from the governor’s office, a date will be selected within the 21-day time frame for the convention. “More specific information will be released about the selection process and convention format later,” he said; • The position will be selected by a vote of precinct committee members of District Five. Commission District Five consists of four precincts (two positions in each precinct – man/woman). The selection will be by secret ballot, and the person who receives the majority of the precinct votes will fill the position; and • At this time, it is believed that the District Five position would also be up for election in 2018 because the resignation has occurred before the mid-point of the term. The candidate selected at the convention would serve for 2018, but would face an election to serve the remainder of the term beyond 2018. Others could also file to run for the position. The term is a four-year term and is regularly up for election in 2020. Additional information and details will be provided later. Email McCaffrey at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it with any questions.