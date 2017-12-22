





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of the story recapping the events of Wednesday evening’s special meeting of the USD 480 school board and will cover the presentation by Liberal High School staff regarding their part in the Kansans CAN redesign project. Part two will cover the presentation by Meadowlark Elementary School staff regarding their part of the project. Part three will cover discussion about the artificial turf and new scoreboard for the LHS football field. The final part will cover what was discussed regarding the district’s facilities plan. The USD 480 school board was able to gain some more knowledge about the Kansans CAN redesign project thanks to a pair of presentations during a special meeting Wednesday evening. Liberal High School staff was on hand to begin with their goals and needs to complete their part of the project. “We want to first off all say thank you for the opportunity to do this redesign,” LHS Principal Ashley Kappelmann began. “We came to you all back in July to ask permission and it’s been an absolute whirlwind since then. We knew we were in for something pretty exciting, but not to the level we’re already at.” After briefly going over the timeline of how parts of the project, Kappelmann then went into the three parts of what the LHS staff calls the “Angry Red Advantage,” which comprises of Plan for Today, Vision for the Future and Purpose for the Future, which had been previously discussed at a recent breakfast event for the community as the plan to make sure LHS students have a leg up upon leaving LHS not only academically but also in regards to more civic engagement. “We came across an article the state redesign consultants had sent to us about whether we’re doing tweaks or overhauls,” Kappelmann said. “We had to really ask ourselves are we thinking about tweaks to the current system where we’re only doing minor changes, or are we looking at every piece of what we’re doing, taking it apart, shining a flashlight on it and asking ourselves if the way we’re doing things now is effective. So that’s where we started coming into some of the things we’re doing. We really challenged our staff to consider what they wanted to do and how they wanted to make an impact.” Kappelmann then showed the board members some data from a Gallup poll regarding student engagement as well as hope for the future. After Kappelmann’s part of the presentation, LHS redesign co-pilot Eric Olmstead talked about some of the parts of the project he expressed interest in, including FlexMod scheduling. “It’s a daunting task, but we’ve got a great staff and our team has bought in as well,” Olmstead said. “FlexMod scheduling is not new by any means, but it is new to this part of the country. The misconception with that is ‘Oh, you’re doing the redesign, you must be going to FlexMod.’ No, we’re not, we’re redesigning how we teach out students in Liberal and the FlexMod allows us to teach students better. With FlexMod, there’s 21 mods during the day and an example is the day starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m., the day’s split in 21 mods broken into 20 minute increments. You can have classes that are one mod long, you can have classes that are five mods long so if you need some length in your mod, you can do that and it allows for more personalized learning time, which allows for some empty mods – you’re not just going to school like now with one through eight and you’re stuck going from class to class to class, it’s flexible scheduling. You will a different schedule every day and you carry your schedule so you know where you’re going. You’ll also have built-in mods that will allow you to take a mental break from going to that next class and allow yourself to do that.” Olmstead talked about some schools with FlexMod scheduling he visited in the early phases of the project and expressed excitement about its implementation and also answered a few questions, one of them being about enrollment and keeping track of the students. “We’re looking at a lot of different things, one of those being a system where students can check in for attendance,” Kappelmann said. “In some of the larger groups we saw, they had seating charts and there was more than one teacher. Then if students are allowed to go to the commons area, which is a reward for if they’re doing well, there’s a monitor there. But we are looking at several different systems and we’re also looking at backscheduling, where we’ll be able to lock a student’s schedule down.” LHS teacher Eli Svaty then talked about what will be going on with course offerings and mentoring. “As I’ve been standing here this evening, I realize I’ve had 10 of your children as students over the past years,” Svaty began. “It’s amazing to think about the uniqueness of each of them and it’s exciting to be able to offer more than what we’ve offered in the past. First off, meeting with other schools through our trips, everyone’s been blown away by the amount of opportunities we’ve been able to provide, which is a phenomenal opportunity we want to continue and enhance if we can. Beyond that, we want to give the students choices in what they’re taking – for example instead of being able to pick English 1, 2, 3 or 4, what are some different ways you want to learn and how can we do that so we not only meet the standards and the curriculum, but also your needs for your career and goals? The departments have been talking about how we can re-package classes and how we can give students the chance to select rather than just putting them in what we offer. It’s been exciting to think about some of the different options we have not only in the different departments but also cross-curricular courses where maybe science and math are working together or art and history so all the staff can work together.” Mentoring has also been an important topic, Svaty continued. “It goes hand in hand with what we were talking about earlier with the need for teachers,” Svaty said. “Right now, we have 25 teachers who have fewer than two years’ experience and while we have a mentoring program in place for them, once they’re in the classroom they’re on their own. With the FlexMod, we found the opportunity to pair teachers with the large group settings with a veteran teacher working with a newer teacher so they can watch for the first several weeks and then maybe around mid-October, they can say they’re ready to do a lecture. The second part is also the student mentoring – a lot of our students don’t feel like they have mentors, so we need to create opportunities for the students to create those relationships and for teachers to work with other teachers.” LHS redesign co-pilot Scott Hinkle was the last of the LHS staff to speak. “I’ll go back to what Ashley was talking about earlier on the tweaks versus overhaul earlier, that was one of the main things from when this whole thing started,” Hinkle said. “Ashley’s been great about that and she’s been great about asking ‘Could we do that right now?’ We came back from Green Bay and you can’t imagine the excitement that was in that room when we came back. We didn’t force-feed them, but we came back so excited and sold on how this would benefit everyone, and that’s when it sunk in for them. Once we got the whole staff involved, that excitement went through the roof.” Hinkle also talked about some of the things the lunch crew has been working on. “If you ask any high school student what their biggest complaint is, it’s lunch,” Hinkle said. “We don’t want our cafeteria to be tweaked, we want it to be overhauled and we want it to be a place where the students want to go. We did a survey, the students were brutally honest and we want our students to stay at the school and eat in the cafeteria. There’s going to be a few growing pains, but we’re excited.”