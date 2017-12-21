



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



A former Liberal High School coach will be facing charges after his arrest earlier this month. “Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, a Liberal High School administrator contacted the Liberal Police Department regarding an allegation of inappropriate touching of students by a faculty member,” a release from Liberal Police Department Captain Pat McClurg noted. “Two female student athletes had reported their track coach, Tyson McGuire, had touched them inappropriately at separate times while treating them for sports related injuries. The school placed Mr. McGuire on leave immediately pending investigation of the allegations.” The LPD investigators the began an investigation, the release continued, and following the investigation, an affidavit of probable cause was submitted to the Seward County Attorney’s Office for review of potential criminal charges. “Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, Tyson McGuire was arrested without incident pursuant to an arrest warrant filed in Seward County District Court,” the release concluded. “He was booked into the Seward County Jail for rape and sexual battery with a $50,000 cash or surety bond.” After the allegations came to light, the USD 480 school board voted with ‘intent to terminate’ McGuire at a special board meeting Dec. 5. Section three of that resolution, Resolution 12-04-17, details the allegations. “That the notice shall contain the following, which are the reasons for the Board of Education’s intent to terminate said contracts, to-wit: 1) During the 2015-2016 school year Mr. McGuire was rubbing Arnica on (a student’s) legs and while doing so, Mr. McGuire’s hands went up the student’s thighs and under the student’s spandex, whereby Mr. McGuire engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the student, causing the student to be very uncomfortable,” the resolution noted. “2) In Nov. 2016, (a student) complained that Mr. McGuire engaged in inappropriate physical contact with (her) in a manner which made her uncomfortable. As a result of that complaint, Mr. McGuire was provided a written Letter of Expectations by the LHS Assistant Principal. The Letter of Expectations was dated Nov. 16, 2016 and stated, among other things, that Mr. McGuire was not to be alone with a student without another staff member or adult present and Mr. McGuire was to immediately report to an administrator or other staff member any interaction with a student that would be perceived as inappropriate. This letter was signed by Mr. McGuire. 3) On Nov. 13, 2017, (a student) reported that during track practice in the Redskin Field locker/office facilities, in the spring of 2017, Mr. McGuire was rubbing Arnica on (the student’s) calves without the presence of another adult or staff member. While applying the Arnica to (the student’s) calves, Mr. McGuire’s hands went up the back of her leg, under her spandex, whereby Mr. McGuire engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the student. Mr. McGuire’s interaction with (the student) made her very uncomfortable and violated the terms of the Nov. 16, 2016 Letter of Expectations. Mr. McGuire’s interaction was clearly inappropriate and should have been reported to an administrator and his failure to make such report was also a violation of the Nov. 16, 2016 Letter of Expectations. 4) Mr. McGuire’s conduct described above constitutes repeated activities of sexual harassment and inappropriate physical conduct with a student. 5) Mr. McGuire’s conduct described above violates Board Policy GBU, Ethics and GBU, Staff Student Relations.” More recently during a special school board meeting Dec. 20, the board voted 6-0 (with Board Vice President Travis Combs absent) to terminate McGuire’s contracts. “Whereas, on the 4th day of Dec. 2017, the Board of Education of USD No. 480, Seward County, by resolution duly adopted, took action to notify Tyson McGuire of the board’s intent that his contract as a teacher and his supplemental contracts of employment as head cross country coach, head track coach, P. E. Department Head, and AVID elective teacher be terminated,” the resolution noted. “And whereas, pursuant to the Resolution, the Clerk of the Board of Education delivered written notice to Tyson McGuire Dec. 5, 2017, that it was the intent of the Board of Education to terminate Tyson McGuire’s contracts of employment, including, but not limited to, all supplemental contracts and that he was entitled to a hearing before a hearing officer to be appointed by the board of education if he so requested in writing to the clerk of the Board of Education within 10 days after the date of the Dec. 5, 2017 notice; and whereas, no request for a hearing was received from Tyson McGuire by the Clerk of the Board of Education within ten (10) days after delivery of the aforesaid Notice to Tyson McGuire; and whereas, after extensive consideration and thorough discussion of the matter, the Board has determined that the matter should be resolved as hereinafter indicated. Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 480, Seward County: Section 1: That the current Teaching Contract of Tyson McGuire be and the same is hereby terminated on the 20th day of Dec. 2017; Section 2: That all Supplemental Contracts of Tyson McGuire, including, but not limited to head cross country coach, head track coach, P. E. department head and AVID elective teacher, be and the same are hereby terminated on the 20th day of Dec. 2017; Section 3: That the clerk of the Board of Education deliver to Tyson McGuire a copy of this resolution by certified mail or in person. Adopted by the Board of Education of Unified School District No. 480, Seward County, the 20th day of Dec. 2017.” McGuire is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Monday Jan. 8, 2018 at the Seward County Courthouse.