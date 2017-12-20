





Equity Bancshares, Inc. expands in Kansas with FNB merger



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Customers at First National Bank will soon be seeing some changes due to a recently announced merger. Equity Bancshares, Inc., recently announced its intent to expand its metro and Kansas presence, which will mean having a new presence in Southwest Kansas and adding another Kansas City location. The merger will include partnerships with the Kansas Bank Corporation (parent company of First National Bank of Liberal/Hugoton) in Liberal and Adams Dairy Bancshares in Blue Springs, Mo. “This morning we are in Liberal to announce two mergers with two outstanding banks,” Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity, said in a press conference webcast Monday morning. “These two mergers continue our strategy of expanding the Equity Bank franchise in both metro and community markets. This has been a very productive year for Equity Bancshares and our shareholders. Twelve months ago, we closed a $35 million pipe, and in March, we closed and converted Prairie State Bancshares, adding three new Western Kansas banks and talented banking teams in the Hoxie, Quinter and Grinnell markets. In addition, we entered in North Oklahoma just five weeks ago with our successful mergers in Ponca City and Tulsa, adding two outstanding banking teams in two outstanding markets including Tulsa as a third metro market, as well as Ponca City and Newkirk as a strong community market. Today we are fortunate to have the culmination of the very hard work of Melvin and Mona Winger, Tina Call and their team as well as David Chinnery and his team, resulting in the mergers with their banks into the Equity family.” Elliott offered more praise for the work of the FNB team. “First National Bank Liberal will add significantly to our core deposits and community banking model in Southwest Kansas, a market we are extremely excited to enter under Tina’s leadership,” Elliott said. Melvin Winger then offered praise for Equity’s work. “Mona and I are pleased to partner with you and Equity,” Winger began. “We have lived all our lives in Southwest Kansas and have been blessed to build our business, including First National Bank of Liberal with who we believe to be the finest of people. Mona and I would not merge with a bank unless we believed our employees, customers and community would be treated well. Thank you for continuing your commitment to these individuals, families and businesses.” “It’s my pleasure, Melvin, to continue on what you and Mona, your family and employees have built,” Elliott replied. “From our first meeting, I believed we were a great fit and I’m very happy today to be partnering with you and your team.” KBC President and CEO Tina Call also had some words of praise for Equity. “Thank you Melvin and Mona for the opportunities you’ve provided me and all the people you have trusted with your bank investment,” Call said. “I’m personally grateful to have been the CEO of this great bank and be able to continue that legacy with Brad and the incredible franchise he and his team have built. We will continue to provide the same level of service to our customers with decision-making local to Southwest Kansas. We will also have a much broader suite of products and additional capacity to grow with our customers and markets. I want to thank all of our dedicated team members for their many years of hard work and professionalism, they are the ones who have made our bank the very best.” This is the second time in five months, Elliott continued, that Equity has announced two mergers simultaneously. “This speaks to a lot of things,” Elliott said. “What is happening in our marketplace, our financial capacity, the hard work of all of our people in the Equity family and in this case, it speaks to both Tina and David.” Equity EVP and Chief Financial Officer Greg Kossover then discussed the individual combined attributes of these transactions, beginning with First National Bank. “Congratulations Melvin and Mona and all your shareholders and Tina, we are excited to work with your team,” Kossover began. “ First National Bank brings five branches with total assets of just more than $310 million, loans of about $170 million and about $275 million of deposits, of which about $190 million are signature deposits. They are a very clean bank for asset quality, they have no OREO and have a nice efficient ratio of 59 percent. We derive significant amounts of our deposits from our community markets and First National Bank of Liberal is an excellent example of this and is a wonderful complement to the lending potential in our metro markets.” “As we alluded to earlier, First National Bank of Liberal’s management team is a group experienced, high-quality bankers,” Elliott continued. “As Equity makes its expansion into the Southwest Kansas market, we’ll continue to provide Tina and her team with local decision making. This marks our second merger west of Wichita in 2017. We believe our platform can serve these markets well and with local leadership, we can continue to grow both the deposits and loans.” After showing some more numbers and some more potential effects of the partnership, the presentation moved on to talking about the other banks involved in the merger.