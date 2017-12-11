





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Julie Chervenka came to work for the Good Samaritan Society in Liberal Nov. 16, 1987. Dec. 15 will be her final day of work for the nursing home. Thursday, facility staff and friends, along with Good Sam Administrator Richard Parra, surprised Chervenka with a retirement reception in the chapel at the nursing home. Parra had lured Chervenka into the chapel under the guise of a potential staff meeting, and the soon to be former employee was truly surprised by what she saw when she arrived in the room decorated with balloons, a cake and presents. “I thought this was a meeting with leadership,” she said. “I was very surprised, not a clue.” Chervenka originally came to Good Sam as a charge nurse, but within less than five years, she found herself in a different position. “Around 1990-91, the government came out with these forms, MDS’s (minimum data set),” she said. “I’ve been doing them since then and working with Medicare.” As she fades away from the Good Sam building, Chervenka is preparing, along with her husband, to move to his hometown of Canute, Okla., meaning this first phase away from the facility will be spent moving. Chervenka said she may continue to work, at least on a part-time basis, when she and her husband get settled in Oklahoma. “I’m thinking about getting my Oklahoma license and seeing if there’s a need somewhere in Elk City for a couple days a month for an MDS coordinator backup,” she said. As is the case for most retirees, Chervenka said there will be some adjustments. “I’m not sure how I’ll do not getting up every day to go to work,” she said. “It’s going to be different.” Transitions will likewise be made somewhat difficult for Chervenka having to leave the workplace she has called home for three decades. “I’m going to miss all the staff and the residents,” she said. “It’s going to be a hard transition.” There are many things Chervenka said she loved about working at Good Sam. “I’ve always loved geriatrics, the people, the friendships you make,” she said. “That includes employees, the residents and their families.” However, when it came to what she will miss most, Chervenka instantly thought of one thing. “The people,” she said.