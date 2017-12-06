







By ROBERT PIERCE

Leader & Times





After a first appearance Nov. 27, a Liberal woman faces a scheduling next week on charges relating to the death of her husband in Texas.

Nancy Moreno, 42, of Liberal, was taken into custody without incident Nov. 22, after investigators had obtained an arrest warrant.

A complaint obtained from the Seward County District Court Clerk’s office indicates the defendant is charged with one count each of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Her scheduling is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday in District Court.

That investigation came after the Liberal Police Department on Nov. 2 received a missing person report regarding the disappearance of 39-year-old Luis Moreno of Liberal, Nancy’s husband.

It was later reported Luis had been missing for several days. Nov. 15, LPD investigators were notified the victim was found deceased in rural Sherman County, Texas.

Texas authorities suspected foul play, and a subsequent autopsy confirmed Luis’ death was a homicide.

Nancy is currently being held at the Seward County Jail on a $250,000 bond for first degree murder and conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Investigators from the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.