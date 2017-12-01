



• Special to the Leader & Times



Bryan and Diane Hensley are the parents of five grown sons: Shawn, Chris, Josh, Matt and Lane, all of whom are LHS graduates. Bryan and Diane are the proud grandparents of 10. Diane retired from USD 480 in 2016 after 39 years and Bryan retired from Hogslat in January, but has returned temporarily, saying he is padding his fishing fund. The Hensley home was built in the early 1970’s and was purchased in 1979 from a family who also had five sons. The house is located on a cul-de-sac, which is great for children and grandchildren learning to ride bikes. Diane loves ‘old junk’ and has collections of Blue Willow China, crocks, patriotic items, old postcards, quilts, kitchen gadgets, pot holders, and of course, Santas and old Christmas decorations. Bryan often scouts out special finds and Matt sometimes digs up neat old bottles during his work. The family celebrates by waking up early on Christmas morning to open presents. A funny tradition began when the boys were young and continues with the grandchildren – the children go downstairs to the basement while the adults get their coffee, find a place around the tree, and get out the cameras. Someone gives the “go” signal and it is a mad race up the stairs, with much laughter and chaos following. Then comes a Christmas brunch of mixed fruit, monkey bread and egg casserole, the same menu for many years. The Hensleys celebrate during the holidays whenever the children can all get home. To obtain tickets for this year’s tour (which will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday with a reception to follow at the Baker Arts Center), contact the OTLR office at at 624-6069.