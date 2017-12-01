





Baker Arts hosting National Geographic exhibit



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



While no single institution can assume credit for the diverse and complex associations that attach to the simple phrase the “American West,” throughout its almost 130-year history, National Geographic has published photographs that support and defy romantic notions of the land and its peoples. The magazine consistently reminds people of the importance of the region to human imagination, and an exhibit of photos from National Geographic will now be on display at Liberal’s Baker Arts Center for about the next month and a half. “American West” will be up for viewing starting tonight with an exhibit opening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and continuing through Jan. 19, 2018, at Baker. Baker Director Toni Smith said the exhibit contains 75 pictures ranging from landscape and parks to cowboys and Native Americans and much more. “The range is just phenomenal in itself,” she said. To see the exhibit, Baker patrons will pay $2, and the fee is something Smith said is unique to this particular exhibit. “We have never, in my knowledge since I have been at the arts center, charged for an exhibit, but as the years have gone by, exhibits such as this caliber are getting more expensive and more expensive,” she said. While there is a $2 charge, Smith said children 3 and younger get in free. She said the National Geographic exhibit came to Baker through the work of one of its now former employees. “Jess Strickland, who was our past art director, was in contact with this gentleman through the Smithsonian, and that’s how that began,” she said. “She got the contract and talked to me about it, and we discussed it and thought it would be a great idea to have it brought to Southwest Kansas. Not often do people in our area get a chance to see photography of this caliber in our area.” Wednesday afternoon found Smith and other Baker workers hanging the pictures for the exhibit, and the director said from the time the photos arrived, she has been floored by what she has seen. “Your eyes are just wide open with the color of these or even the black and whites,” she said. “They are so incredibly real looking. It’s been a joy to even put up.” Smith said having the artwork from a nationally-known magazine is truly wonderful for Liberal. “I just have butterflies,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful exciting thing to know that little Baker Arts Center is hosting a national magazine’s photography exhibit. I am so honored. We’re very proud of it. It’s wonderful.” Smith added having such an exhibit in a rural community is great considering this type of artwork is normally found in bigger cities. “Liberal and our little Southwest Kansas is kind of in its own little part of the world, and to get other parts of the world to come here is very exciting and such an honor that we can present this type of exhibit with this nationally-known magazine here in Southwest Kansas,” she said. While she hopes to get people from Liberal to Baker for the exhibit, Smith said she would likewise like to see people from out of town come. “We service the whole Southwest Kansas area, and I hope everyone from Syracuse on to Perryton, Texas, and Oklahoma, all of the surrounding areas can come and see this,” she said. “It is a phenomenal exhibit. It is something that most people would have to go to Kansas City or Denver maybe. We were very, very fortunate to get this and have it shipped here.” Smith said she has seen little, if anything, that has compared to the “American West” at Baker Arts. “We used to host the Juried Art, and that was artists all over the United States,” she said. “That was quite a big caliber exhibit in its own, but nationally-known like the Smithsonian or National Geographic, no.” Smith even researched Baker’s history to find something she could compare to the National Geographic exhibit. She said an early exhibit may have come close. “There was a small type of exhibit that was brought here from the Smithsonian,” she said. “Since I have been working at Baker, I know there has been several that we would have like to have gotten. Whether it’s Smithsonian, Mid-America Arts Alliance, National Geographic, there’s a certain criteria that they require for your gallery to host an exhibit.” Smith said having the exhibit up during the holidays could make for a nice present for someone. “All through the Christmas season, you’re going to have the chance to come here,” she said. While the exhibit is scheduled to be up through mid-January, Smith said it will not be up the weekend of Dec. 16 and 17 due to a scheduling conflict with Baker’s Winter Festival, but it will be available the next day. Smith said she has been awaiting the arrival of the “American West” exhibit since Strickland first brought it to her attention. “It has been quite an honor,” she said. “I have been looking forward to this since Jess brought it to me and we found out that we were accepted in the qualifications. I’ve been excited ever since then thinking we get to have this kind of exhibit at the Baker Arts Center.”