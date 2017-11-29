







• L&T staff report













Before the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins square off Thursday on the big screens at Faith Tabernacle Church on Kansas Avenue, KJIL CEO Mike Luskey will be the featured speaker at Men’s Night Out.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday with a meal, and following Supper Luskey will share a message before kick off of the game on the 14-foot high definition projection screens.

There is no cost to attend, and men are encouraged to bring a friend.

Faith Tabernacle is located across the street from Liberal Memorial Library on Kansas Avenue.