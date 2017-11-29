





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



Discussion is still going on throughout the community regarding the renewal of the contract of City Manager Mark Hall at the end of October and during the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Tuesday evening, it was again a topic of somewhat heated discussion during the Items from Citizens portion of the beginning of the meeting. Like at the Nov. 14 meeting, Rita Isaacs approached the commission with some more questions regarding the contract. “I’m going to be coming back to these meetings, I’m going to have more questions at some point, so I’d like to get this clarified and get it over with,” Isaacs began. “I need to know what we’re allowed to ask, what type of answers you’re going to give us, how am I going to know if I’m going to be asking the wrong thing? Because I don’t want to keep hearing we can’t discuss this or we can’t discuss that.” “As stated in the rules, we cannot discuss city personnel, litigation and we definitely cannot discuss items that were discussed during executive session,” Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer said. Isaacs asked several hypothetical questions after this exchange, including who determined it was time for a new contract, which attorney revised it and when was it prepared among several others, all of which Denoyer replied as discussion of those matters took place during executive session, it was not allowed to be talked about in open session. “We are paying money out of our taxes for staff and everything, including Mr. Hall’s contract, so anything you guys decide, whether it’s in executive session or before, it can be declared privileged because of executive session?” Isaacs asked. “Are we not allowed any discussion about something so extensive?” “Ms. Isaacs, you can speak to the commissioners all you want, but what you’re doing is asking questions about what went on during executive session, and we can’t answer those,” Commissioner Dave Harrison replied. “But are we not entitled to any answers?” Isaacs continued. “You haven’t asked any that don’t involve something that went on during executive session,” Harrison said. Shortly after this conversation, Isaacs’ time expired and the commission moved on. After the somewhat heated beginning to the meeting, the commission moved on to other matters in new business, including a pair of potential remodeling projects with the Mid-America Air Museum (MAAM) and the Liberal City Commission chambers/Liberal Municipal Courtroom. The potential rebranding project with MAAM came first before the commission. “The Convention and Visitors Bureau had set aside $75,000 out of its 2017 budget to purchase something for the Mid-America Air Museum to make it more attractive to visitors,” Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Sally Fuller began. “We were thinking of doing something similar to what went in at Dorothy’s House last year with that new playground equipment, but we haven’t yet done anything because we were out a director for a while at the air museum and we wanted whatever we did to be within the plans the new director had there for the air museum. So Scott Metelko came on board as the air museum director and he would like to use those funds for, rather than something permanent like we’d planned, to do phase one of the discovery process of the museum identity project.” Metelko then talked about some of what such a project would include before the commission. “In addition to sort of rebranding the identity of the museum, it goes a bit deeper in that we need to figure out what we’re doing as an institution,” Metelko said. “And that includes where we’re going, how that serves the community, how the needs of the community are met. One of the ways we do that is the discovery process, where we get as many people with a stake in the museum together and talk about that and make sure that agrees with the goals of the city, the school district, local foundations, all those people. What this money will do is get us through a rebranding project and through the concept design for what we’re going to be in the future as an institution. That’s what I need in order to take that out there and find money in the larger community, whether that’s state and national foundations, local foundations, those people who want to be involved in this process.” “This is a great idea, but my only concern is when you come up with this design and plan is it doesn’t fall back on the city to do it,” Harrison said. “That’s not what we normally do, so if you develop this plan and take it to different foundations ... it seems like sometimes you get started on a project like this with all good intentions and then when you get turned down by someone else and expect the city to pick it up, that’s when it falls apart.” Metelko referred back to his past experiences working with foundations with other institutions he headed and after some more questions from the commissioners, the commission ultimately unanimously voted to approve the MAAM. rebranding project not to exceed $75,000 from the Convention and Visitors Bureau Fund, with any unspent funds to be returned to the Convention and Visitors Bureau Fund. “It’s time for a direction, it’s time for some areas there at the museum to get a facelift, it’s time to move forward to the next level,” Denoyer said. “It’s something I would like to see go beyond the Scott Metelko years, a concept future directors can use as a baseline.” Shortly after this project was approved, a discussion of remodeling work to the Liberal City Commission chambers/Liberal Municipal Courtroom was also given. Newly elected city commissioner Connie Seigrist had requested at the beginning of the meeting for the item to be tabled until the new commission is sworn in in January (which was ultimately the outcome of the conversation) and while none of the actual work was officially approved, the ideas for the remodeling work were presented. “It’s a project that’s been a long time coming,” City of Liberal Finance Director Chris Ford began. “If you’ll remember, it was in 2006 when the City purchased the First National Bank building and we relocated our City Hall facilities in 2008. During that time, we did a few renovations within that building to convert it to City Hall and then we did expend some funds over in this building to convert it to spaces for the police department and the municipal court. Something that’s always been on the table has been the remodel of this room and the executive room. Four days a week, this serves as the municipal court chambers. It gets quite full of people on a frequent basis and of course this is also used as the chambers for the city commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission and other advisory boards.” Ford then showed some ideas of what some of the work would entail, including new wainscotting and new paint and carpet, among other work. Later in this discussion, Seigrist and other newly elected city commissioner Taylor Harden shared their views on tabling the vote to do the work until the new commission is sworn in in January. Denoyer also pointed out money for this work had been set aside several years ago but due to certain circumstances, the work has not yet been able to be completed. “You’ve waited 11 years to do this, why can you not wait a couple more months?” Seigrist asked. “Staff has gone through the trouble of putting this all together, they didn’t just throw all this together last minute,” Harrison said. Harden then said he would prefer the vote for the work be tabled so he and the new commissioners can do some research and have a full opinion on what needs to be done. “I would also like if this work were deferred because we wouldn’t be wasting the time staff has taken into all this planning and everything,” Harden said. “In my mind, we wouldn’t be completely scrapping the project, but it would be great for us to have direct input into it and investigate all the available options. If there’s any more investigating we can do into available avenues and then coming to a concensus about what’s best for all the parties who use this room, a couple more months to make a fully educated decision seems like a good idea.” Ultimately, the commission unanimously decided to table to work until after the new commissioners get sworn in. In other business, the commission also approved an abatement of a mobile home on Western Avenue, the purchase of an aircraft rescue firefighting vehicle and new parking spaces for the Tourist Information Center, among other decisions.