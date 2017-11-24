

Dancers perform during the 2016 Downtown Christmas Parade entertainment show. This year, a full slate of events are already scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, and the community event begins at 3 p.m. with the parade set for 6 p.m. L&T file photo/Robert Pierce ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

Those looking to get into the Christmas spirit immediately will need to look no further than the annual Christmas parade next weekend. Festivities for this year’s Christmas parade, themed “Wrap Up Your Christmas in Liberal,” will begin at 3 p.m. with entertainment from the community including students from Dance Images and local singers, among many others. “It’s a great time because you may have already been out at the craft show so if you’re out and about, come listen to the downtown entertainment – we’ll have all the talent from Dance Images, we’ll have all the singers doing holiday music,” parade coordinator Earl Watt said. “If you love the holidays, this is the Christmas parade. What better way to spend the beginning of the Christmas season than by coming out as a community and watching the floats and hearing the great music. It’s the one event that’s open to all ages that brings everyone together, brings the business community together, organizations together – everyone comes together. So if you want to have plans for that night that won’t cost anything, come downtown Dec. 2 and enjoy the parade and get some snacks and drinks from the vendors who will be there. It’s everything you want in a Christmas evening. And it starts to get a little cold, but that’s kind of fun so bundle up, come see everything and then afterward we’ll get you somewhere warm.” Overall, Watt said, the parade is a great time for the community to come together and show some holiday spirit. And until next weekend, people can also sign up to win many prizes that will be given away at the end of the parade festivities, including a new dinette set from Scantlin’s Furniture worth $3,400, $500 worth of gift certificates from The Crazy House, more than $600 worth of gift certificates from Flooring America, $375 worth of gift certificates from Mead Lumber, a new iPhone 8 from United Wireless with three months of service, $625 worth of gift certificates from Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, $375 worth of gift certificates from Bunker Sports Bar and Grill, gift certificates from IHOP, and then there will also be cash prizes on top of all of that, Watt said. “The boxes will be going out really soon, so be sure to pay attention to where to sign up so you can get part of the thousands of dollars worth of prizes from furniture to an iPhone 8,” Watt said. So whether it be by entering a float or simply attending the parade festivities and seeing the entertainment, Watt said the parade this year will be a great experience for everyone. “There’s so many ways to participate – we’ve got people who will entertain, we’ve got people who will be putting a float together, so come and watch,” Watt said. “We take a big photo at the end with everyone who’s there, so we always encourage people to come. And it’s really easy to do because it’s free and everyone can come, so come wrap up your Christmas in Liberal.” $8,000 Christmas Giveaway Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 2 Downtown Liberal

3 p.m. — Jamie Carlile 3:15 p.m. — Angela Smiddy 3:30 p.m. — Janie Pierce 3:45 p.m. — SCCC Cheerleading 4 p.m. — Erin Russell 4:15 p.m. — Josey Spencer 4:30 p.m. — Dance Images 5:30 p.m. — Grace Crossman 5:45 p.m. — Steve Leete 6 p.m. — Parade Following parade, drawing for prize giveaway.