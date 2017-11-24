

Tommy Marcellus, center, along with his father, Mark, and his grandfather, Charles, take a break Monday morning after moving one of the portable buildings from the former Washington Elementary in Liberal. L&T photos/Janie Pierce

By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

For nearly 70 years, a Liberal family has been helping residents move mobile buildings from location to location. Now in its fourth generation of operation, Marcellus House Moving, on Nov. 1, was taken over by Tommy Marcellus. The business was started in 1949 by Marcellus’ great-grandfather, Glen Marcellus, later handed down to Glen’s son, Charles Marcellus, and then to Tommy’s father, Mark Marcellus, before changing hands to its current owner. Tommy said there is a wide variety of buildings his company will move for people. “We move houses and barns and sheds and anything else that needs moved,” he said. “We are house movers plus.” For many years, Tommy had worked in the oil field, which meant leaving his wife and kids at home for a lot of time. With Charles and Mark aging, though, he felt now was a time to continue the family tradition. “It was time to come take over the family business,” he said. “It was time for me to move on over into the family business. Oil field was still good to be, but my dad’s getting older. My grandpa’s way older. It’s getting hard on them. Time for me to take it over.” In today’s world, having a business, particularly a small one, last for almost seven decades is rare, as is having the company operated by four generations of the same family. Tommy said he feels the uniqueness of the accomplishment for Marcellus House Moving. “To me, it’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever had the opportunity to be involved in,” he said. “I’ve had more fun since taking over than I’ve had in many, many years. It’s very hardening. It’s a good thing for me. It’s a good thing for my family. Today, I’m out moving a house, and I’ve got my oldest son with me. He’s having a blast too.” Monday morning, Tommy was moving one of the former portable buildings from the now former Washington Elementary to land in rural Seward County. With construction work being done in north Liberal, help was requested from local law enforcement, and Tommy praised the efforts of those who assisted with the moving project. “Thank you to the Liberal Police Department – very, very helpful,” he said. “I called them. They were joyous to help me. They were happy to be helping. They came out. They brought multiple cars. I don’t know if there was four or five police cars came out, blocked streets, blocked roads. They were extremely helpful. It makes our life so much easier when the police department helps with shutting down the streets. It’s unreal how much of a different that makes.” Just as having a business last as long as Marcellus House Moving has and having four generations operate it, Tommy likewise said the same about the help provided by the LPD. “Most towns, they don’t have time,” he said. “Most towns won’t take the time. Liberal Police Department took the time out of their day to come and help us, and that was amazing.” Tommy said help from law enforcement is not necessarily required, but it does help with moving projects such as Monday’s. “If you can get them to come and help you, you’re better off,” he said. “They’ll keep people from making wrong turns into your big loads.” Tommy also thanked workers from Bond Trucking for helping with moving construction cones to help make the haul a smoother one. “They came and did that,” he said. “It saved us from having to slow down or shut down and move them ourselves.” For help moving a house, call Marcellus House Moving at 620-626-9377.