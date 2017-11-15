



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



Though Thanksgiving is not quite here, the holiday season is in full swing for many, and following its other annual Christmas time fundraiser, French Market, Baker Arts Center is hosting another favorite for the yuletide season – the Night of Lights. Baker Director Toni Smith said this year’s event, which takes place this weekend in the Seward County Ag Building, is a little different than in past years. “We’re bringing in an entertainer,” she said. “His name is Todd Oliver. He is a ventriloquist who was on ‘America’s Got Talent’ approximately three years ago. He takes the stage, and you’re going to meet two funny companions – Irvin and Lucy. They’re dogs. They’re live dogs, but they are his puppets also. It’s very unique. It is an extremely unique act. He has been probably back in the Branson area for the last couple years and has done some shows there on some stages, but he’s coming to Liberal.” Smith said Oliver was scheduled to arrive in Liberal today. “He’s going to be doing some kind of intro motivational speaking with the ventriloquist at the schools,” she said. “They’re going to be at different times. He’s doing some on Thursday. He’s doing some on Friday.” At Night of Lights, Oliver will be doing a teaser between the event’s silent auction and live auction. “When the silent auction is over and you’ve gone into the other big room and you have gotten your meal, you’re going to sit down, and you’re going to have some entertainment that is hopefully really going to set the stage for the actual live auction,” Smith said. The Baker director said at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oliver will take the stage at Seward County Community College’s Showcase Theater for a full 90-minute show. Tickets for that show are $10 for adults, $5 for children 2 to 12, and 2 and under are free. “You can get your tickets (at Baker Arts),” Smith said. As for Night of Lights, the event will start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with the silent auction running from 5:30 to 7 p.m. “There will be hors d’oeuvres and drinks and different things like that,” Smith said. “At 7 o’clock, the silent auction is over. We’re having a wonderful meal this year as we always have. Todd Mason is cooking part of it. Great Western Dining is bringing some food. Ruffino’s is doing all of our rolls for us. Wonderful desserts by Todd Mason.” Following the meal, auctioneer Mike Gatlin will take bids on live auction items. Smith praised Gatlin’s work. “Mike is very familiar with Liberal,” she said. “He went to school here. He knows a lot of people. He’s just excellent at his job. We’re excited about another year with Mike.” The evening of Night of Lights will not quite be finished after the live auction. Dancers can kick up their heals with the help from a live DJ, continuing the fun-filled night, and Smith said all of this available for the price of $35 a person or $60 per couple – in advance. “That’s up till 5 o’clock on Friday,” she said. “Saturday, they will go up to $45 at the door. Do your best to get them now and as soon as you can so you can come to this wonderful fundraiser for the Baker Arts Center.” Smith said the Night of Lights and French Market fundraisers are extremely important to the Baker budget. “Baker Arts relies all of this kind of fundraising or events that we hold here, whether it’s the sea lions, the barbecue and beer tasting, the wine tasting, our Art in the Park,” she said. “All of these events that we hold here are very important to the budget of Baker Arts to help us keep our lights on, to bring in all different kinds of workshops that we hold here to exciting exhibits that we’re getting ready to hold here in December with the National Geographic coming. These events keep the arts center going in our area.” Smith said the center provides more usage than just its own events. “Baker Arts has been very well-known throughout the surrounding communities in this area to be the place to have the space for gallery space and workshop space and event space, and we’re very proud of that,” she said. “In order to continue that, that’s what these things help us do.” For the price of a ticket, Smith said Night of Lights provides a wonderful evening to see potential Christmas gifts for family, friends or the person themselves. “Bring a friend, and have some fun with good entertainment, a live auction,” she said. “Bring a date for some dancing. You can’t beat this price and for what you going to get, and you’re supporting. Overall, the main idea of all of this, even though you’re going to get all of this and have a great night, you are actually supporting the center and helping us keep our doors open.”