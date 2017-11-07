



By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



The Seward County Fire Department will soon have some more new equipment. County commissioners Monday unanimously approved moving forward with the purchase of a 4 by 4 fire engine, with a 1,500-gallon tank and 1,250 gallon per minute pump and a 3,000-gallon tank with a 500 gallon per minute pump. The engine will replace a unit at the department’s Kismet fire station and the tank will add to the fleet of water tender for the fire department. Fire Chief Andrew Barkley said he came before the commission in October with approval to move forward from the Rural Fire Advisory Board. “We’ve gone to bid,” he said. “We received the one bid back from Hays Fire Equipment, which is a Rosenbauer representative, on our engine and truck. They matched the bids to our specifications.” A lease purchase was approved with Bank of Beaver City of Liberal. Barkley said the equipment purchase will come with some slight adjustments to the other items in his budget. “We were able to move line items around,” he said. “With adjustments to our budget, we can afford any of the lease purchases you choose to go with.” One of those adjustments was to the repairs and maintenance of equipment, which went from $25,000 to $20,000 under the new numbers. Barkley said that reduction was justified. “This year, with the newer equipment coming online, we’re not looking at that type of damage that we’ve had to repair with the older equipment,” he said. “These two trucks will be under warranty, the same as our replacement engine that we purchased this year. We’ll be replacing two apparatus with this. They will come out of service and be sold and go back into rural fire equipment.” Barkley said the new fire engine is naturally higher quality. “The engine that we’re currently specked out for purchase to replace the Kismet fire engine is a shorter wheel base, 500 more gallons, combination engine,” he said. “It can also go off road and do grass fires.” That, Barkley said, will help tremendously in Kismet. “Being that our volunteer numbers in Kismet are small, having a new engine of that type their in Kismet will do wonders compared to the engine that’s there now, which is a 2001 International,” he said. Commissioner Jack Jacob reviewed the bids for lease purchases the fire department received for the equipment. “You gave us three bids,” he said. “The one out of Rochester, Indiana, (Republic First National), the payout is going to be about $614,280-ish, and the payout for Bank of Beaver would be $630,192 and $639,000 from First National (of Liberal). The difference between the Rochester, Indiana, bid and the in-town bid of Bank of Beaver would be 2.5 percent. Our purchasing policy says less than 5 percent. Is that correct?” County clerk Stacia Long confirmed Jacob’s statement regarding the purchasing policy. “It does say, ‘All purchases shall give preference to Seward County merchants when applicable. Awards shall be made to the best bidder within Seward County when the amount is not more than 5 percent higher than the best out-of-county bid,’” Long said. Commission Chairman Nathan McCaffrey said Bank of Beaver City had two options for payment, monthly and annual, and the former, he believed, would be the smarter way to go. “The monthly payment total amount would be $621,075.43, and the annual would be $630,192.60,” he said. The Liberal First National Bank bid was taken off the board almost immediately as it was the highest of the three, and Barkley reviewed some of the other advantages and disadvantages of the remaining two banks. “Bank of Beaver requires a dollar buyout at the end,” he said. “Republic First National does not. They also have a hardship clause in there that if for some reason the economy and budgets fell out and we declared a hardship, you’d just return the equipment. Nothing dings your credit. It’s not a repossession. That was one of the reasons we listed them.” Barkley said lease purchasing the equipment allows the fire department to keep its line item money and put continued payments in the budget. He added the department has no other lease purchases active at this time, and other local banks were notified of the need for a lease purchase agreement. “We did contact Community and Sunflower and Golden Plains,” he said. “Community doesn’t do this, and Golden Plains doesn’t do this. Sunflower never returned anything to us.” Jacob said by making monthly payments, the difference between the Bank of Beaver City and Republic First National bids actually dropped to 1.1 percent. Barkley said none of the banks had an early payoff penalty in their bids. He added that while line items are affected by the purchase, the overall budget for the fire department is not. “Our budget amount is already set,” he said. “It’s in stone. We cannot change that. We can change our line items around. We’re not held to an exact line. We can move that around to accomplish things, but our budget total does not change. The mill levy does not change.” Barkley said the lease purchase likewise will not mean a mill increase for rural fires in the 10 years it will likely take to pay back the lease. “I think we’ll be very comfortable with that $535,000 that we’ve been operating on for the last few years,” he said. “I think we can accomplish what we need to accomplish in that. I don’t see any reason to raise the mills at this point in time.” Barkley said the new engine will allow the fire department to be more flexible in the emergencies it handles. “We’re replacing an engine that just does structure and rescue with an engine that will do everything we need to do,” he said. Jacob made the motion to approve the purchase of the engine and tank through a lease purchase from Bank of Beaver City. In the motion, he said would recommend the bank’s monthly payment schedule to allow for $9,000 in savings over the life of the lease. “It would be covered by the reorganization of rural fire’s current budget,” he said. The commission then voted 5-0 to approve the lease purchase.

