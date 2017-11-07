





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part one of the story recapping the most recent meeting of the USD 480 school board Monday evening. This will cover a pair of concerns raised near the beginning of the meeting during administrator reports. Part two will cover what went on during the New Business part of the meeting.

With all the work currently going on throughout USD 480, there is still some work to be done with curriculum and athletic areas, according to a couple concerns raised before the USD 480 school board Monday evening. “There was a question asked at the last school board forum about math curriculum and what the problem was,” board member Nick Hatcher said. “I was the first one to respond and my response was I didn’t know at that time. After talking with several of the teachers and principals at the elementary level and asking them what was on the radar and what their concern was regarded the elementary math curriculum and how it could use some help. After doing some more investigating and some more conversations, I was wanting to know if the district was planning on doing anything and what we needed to look at.” Lana Evans, the director of Curriculum and Staff Development, then talked to the board. “There is a district-wide committee that is looking at curriculum, it’s already being formulated and is getting input from teachers in every building at different levels, things of that nature,” Evans said. “Curriculum is one of those things that’s continually evolving, you’re constantly monitoring and adjusting and reflecting on everything and you’ll always be making changes based on certain circumstances. With that committee, that’s in the team-building process and we’re looking at some research on what would be guaranteed and viable curriculum, which we feel we have as far as making sure all students will be introduced or taught the same standards in a certain amount of time. The thing we’re seeing our teachers needing additional support in is some of the resources. And when I say resources, a lot of the time we have the resources themselves, it’s more finding the time to go get them, initiate them and put them in a lesson plan, those types of things, so that’s an area we’re looking at as well. I don’t know what that’s going to look like as I don’t feel it’s my place to come up with that solution, so the committee will look at all possible solutions, and we’re looking at potentially putting together a survey so all the teachers have input and can express their voices and then we’ll have that data of what our strengths and weaknesses are and what we need to work on. Sometimes things look good on paper but then when you actually start to use it, it might not be how we want it.” “I think it’s wonderful sharing with the district where we’re working to find solutions,” Hatcher said. “It certain wasn’t on my scope and now that it is, I look forward to finding a solution on how we can support our teachers with that. With the redesign we’ve got going on, the district is very much in a phase where we’re taking things we’ve learned with our Literacy First and SFA and understanding this is a time when we need to be bold.” Shortly after this exchange, board member Matt Friederich raised some concerns about the football field and the need to replace the field’s turf. “I’ve heard some concerns our football field is not in the condition that was relayed to us recently, we were told it’s in great condition and everything’s hunky-dory,” Friederich said. “But I’ve been really watching the field and I’ve been on it recently and I also researched some other districts around the state that at the same time we’re putting our field in, they’ve replaced their field or have plans to do that in the very near future. We were told it’s in great shape and I disagree with that statement.” “We are at the end of the warranty period with our field,” Director of Auxiliary Services Mike Rogg said. “We’ve gotten very good service out of our field and we’re still getting service from it, but replacement is on the horizon. One of the good things about artificial turf is all types of programs can use it like band, P.E., and we’d like to have a plan that addresses those uses too so we make sure we get the right type. We also have to make sure and get it replaced in a cost-effective manner, there’s different products out there.” Rogg and Friederich’s conversation continued for several more minutes, with another point brought up being how there needs to be a timeline for such projects. “My thinking is if our football field’s not in the condition it should be, we’re going to potentially increase the risk of injury to our players in soccer, football, others who have to use the field,” Friederich said. “I’ve got a family member who works the grounds at a college campus and the attention it takes to stay on top of that type of work is a lot. I don’t want to see us react to this stuff, I want us to be proactive and have a plan in place as opposed to suddenly having no access to the field.” “The schedule we have is this was supposed to be taken care of not this summer but the next,” Rogg said. “However, if there’s a sense of urgency, we can move it up.” Several more questions were asked regarding the work and who could be contacted as far as getting an assessment done before starting the work as well as a timeline for what would need to be done.