





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The community’s middle schools could see a new activity added after this evening’s USD 480 school board meeting beginning at 6:30. The first item under new business this evening for the board will be a request to form middle school Scholar’s Bowl teams at Eisenhower Middle School and Seymour Rodgers Middle School. “There has been a high interest at both schools for an extracurricular activity. Scholar’s Bowl is an academic competition between school where students must answer questions about school-related subjects such as math, ELA, science, social studies, art, musics, foreign language and even current events,” the agenda information noted. “It is a good way to prepare for high school and is a highly respected extracurricular activity in the community. Scholar’s Bowl is governed under the Kansas State High School Activities Association. Currently, it is not a middle school Western area Conference event, but with the addition of our two schools it puts a total of six conference schools with teams. Hopefully it will become a league sport as well, but that is for the league to decide. However, the following league teams – Great Bend, Dodge City, and Hays – have invited us to their tournaments for this year.” Craig Hay of Hay, Rice and Associates will be on hand at the meeting to present the 2016-17 financial audit, which staff will be recommending the board approve. The board will also be hearing requests for repairs to the former South Middle School gym floor and soft-play surface for playground equipment at Cottonwood Elementary School. “A proposal has been received from Beckett Bros. Wood Floor Systems, and approved by EMC Insurance. The total price for the repair is $39,765 and out-of-pocket cost for the district is the $10,000 deductible as stated in the district's insurance policy,” the agenda information noted regarding the gym floor repairs. “Bids have been solicited for the construction of a soft-play area at Cottonwood Elementary School, and playground equipment will be installed on the soft-play area.” The board will also be receiving information from Zonar regarding technology on the buses. “Zonar presented information on their GPS and student ridership software at the Nov. 2 Transportation Committee meeting,” the agenda information noted. “This is valuable information that should be shared with the Board of Education.”