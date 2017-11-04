





Mayer to showcase, sell ranch art pieces at Coronado Museum



ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



The Coronado Museum/Dorothy’s House will soon be welcoming a new exhibit from an area artist for local residents to enjoy. Dallas Mayer, billed as a “ranch lady, accomplished artist, wife, mother and grandmother” in her bio, will be exhibiting several of her paintings (including landscape portraits, animal portraits and her signature piece “You Are My Sunshine”) in the museum. Her exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 18 and the exhibit will be at the Coronado Museum through Jan. 1, 2018. “You’re going to see I’m a 100 percent ranch lady artist, so you’re going to see a lot of cattle and other things that remind me of being on the ranch,” Mayer said. “I’m inspired just by driving down the road. I can see colors in the bar ditch, and I relate them to my art palette and think about light and dark tones and value color harmonies. I love everything about being outdoors, I’m 100 percent a ranch lady artist and I just enjoy being out on the ranch and seeing everything.” That evening will also be a membership drive for the Seward County Historical Society for 2018 and will be in conjunction with the Night of Lights event, which will be presented by the Baker Arts Center. “My exhibit is going to be the pre-glow event for the Night of Lights and the opening of my show will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. here at the museum that evening,” Mayer said. “Overall, it’s going to be a whole day of art for people in the area for people to come enjoy all day long. There’s also going to be music, Arlen Ankle will be playing the piano for us during that event.” Mayer’s interest in art began thanks to her mother-in-law. “My mother-in-law, Anna Mayer, she started me enjoying art, and when I married my husband Jim – I was 17 at that time – she said ‘Dallas, you really should come to art class with me,’” Mayer said. “It was easy for me to do so I started art and I began under Dord Fitz, and I studied under him in Hardesty, Oklahoma, and then after he moved to Liberal, we painted in the basement of the old church on 2nd Street that’s across from the dealership that’s there now. So I took several semesters under him and it was in 1979 when I started. Each semester was $75 and he was an amazing artist and teacher. Then after Dord Fitz passed away, I began studying with Jack Sorenson, who was a student of Dord’s and he’s from Amarillo, Texas and famous for his Western art collection and the leaning tree Christmas cards and the series about the young boy and his grandfather. I studied with Jack for years and then after he quit teaching, I began studying with Glenn Lyle in Fowler. In January I’m actually going to be teaching my first class in Fowler, so I’ve come full circle.” Mayer also talked about some other shows she has had her art exhibited in. “I’ve had work at the Taos, New Mexico, Art Museum at Fechin House in Taos, I’m at La Hacienda del Sol bed and breakfast there in Taos,” Mayer said.” I’ve had art exhibits in Canadian, Texas just recently, I had a show for two months there this summer. With that exhibit, the people and I really connected and they had just been through all those fires, so I made two paintings to reflect the fires and the museum ended up purchasing one of those pieces. I’ve also exhibited art at the Best of the Southwest show, the Tri-State Art show. I just finished the Clarendon Art Festival this weekend and sold a couple paintings down there and I’ve received the Viewer’s Choice Award there. I’ve also exhibited in Dodge City.” Mayer also offered encouragement for people to visit not just her exhibit but also the Night of Lights that evening. “What’s really exciting is our doing this with the Baker Arts Center and the Night of Lights, this is going to be the pre-glow for the day,” Mayer said. “We’ll have people come out and try to get them to be part of the Seward County Historical Society and it’s going to be exciting seeing people in the area come out and enjoy the art that afternoon through the evening until the Night of Lights. I hope people come out and enjoy the art and seeing a fine art show in conjunction with everything going on that evening. Hopefully before they go to the Seward County Ag Building, they’ll come here first and see all the oil paintings and fine art that’s being displayed in the area. It’s a great opportunity to show new people in a new vendor my art. I’m a full-time artist, so it’ll be great seeing people in the area.” Overall, Mayer said, she is excited for the exhibit to open. “It’s close to home and that’s huge for me because I’m in Amarillo, Texas, I’m in Canadian, Texas, I’m in Taos,” Mayer said. “This is about 35 miles from home, so I’m really excited, and people from home are going to be able to come see how I’ve grown as an artist since 2010, when I had an exhibit at the Baker Arts Center. So in seven years, I’ve grown as an artist, I’m selling my paintings all over and people from all over are collecting my art, which is exciting. I am local, for sure. My family in Oklahoma was in the land run, my husband’s family settled in the area in 1883 down near Hardesty, so they used to come to Liberal to bring their cattle to market, so Liberal’s always been part of the family and our ranch lifestyle.”