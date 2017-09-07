





By EARL WATT

• Leader & Times





The road to become a filmmaker can be a difficult one, and even finding the right training can be a challenge. But Liberal High School graduate Jordan Jones has traversed the path to put together his first film, and it will be shown Saturday at the Southgate 6. After graduating in 2009, Jones followed the traditional education route and was attending Kansas State University in 2014 when he started to research options to become a filmmaker. “I found this film school called ‘The Film Connection,’” he said. “Their program was to learn through one-on-one mentor-ship with writers, directors, and producers. To make the long story short, this led me to a local director, Steve Balderson, in Manhattan, and I met with him.” Balderson had been a director for 19 years, and he offered to mentor Jones for a much less than what the school was charging. “I shook his hand and accepted that deal and did not return to K-State,” Jones said. “Over the course of a year Balderson kept true to his word and I wrote, directed and produced my first short film, ‘The Brutal 9,’ in 2015. I completed the mentor-ship and went on my own. I spent a year writing and perfecting the feature script and in the summer of 2016 I directed and produced my first feature film ‘The Brutal 9.’” Jones shot his film in Kansas City on a budget of about $30,000. There were additional expenses as well, but Jones self-funded his project and continued to fight through the challenges. After hiring the actors, securing site locations and hiring a production company, Jones was ready to go. He also discovered not everything goes as planned. “It is very tedious and time consuming and takes a lot of patience,” he said. “That is one of the biggest thing. At the last minute a location craps out, and you have to scramble. It is hard to get a location for free or even to pay out of your pocket. Luckily I had some friends in Kansas City. You have to expect the unexpected in the film business.” Once he had shot his film, a year’s worth of post production work was needed to get the film ready. “The true filmmaking part is in the post production,” Jones said. “Until then, you just have footage.” Jones was familiar with another local independent filmmaker, Joel Trujillo, who has produced sci-fi films as well as a Christian super hero movie called “Sparrowman.” But Jones has chosen a different movie genre. “This is more of a crime drama action thriller,” he said. According to Jones, the synopsis of the film focuses on an international criminal, Slate Corban, who is hired by a covert organization to infiltrate and plan an escape from the world’s top secret and highest secured prison on the planet, the Brutal 9. In a city far away from the Brutal 9, Captain Bennett Sword and his task force team move in on a meeting between two of the city’s most infamous and notorious gangs, but when things go awry for Captain Sword and his team, a short series of events lead to their demise due to the gangs prosperous partnership with law enforcement which leads Captain Sword to his brutal future.” Not only is Jones premiering his film this weekend in Liberal, but he is also working on distributing the film on platforms including Netflix, Hulu and others. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Southgate 6 in Liberal.