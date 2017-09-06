





By ROBERT PIERCE

• Leader & Times



The Seward County Commission took a step toward helping the county maintain its level of transparency Monday with the approval of a purchase. Like many in today’s world, government entities are a part of the social media realm, and Seward County is no exception. The item passed by the commission, purchasing ArchiveSocial, which allows government to archive its social media posts, will now protect the county from legal action regarding posts on its Facebook page and other social media sites. County Administrator April Warden, County Clerk Stacia Long and Elections Deputy Vanessa Reever were recently part of an educational event regarding ArchiveSocial, and Warden said as social media platforms are now considered public record, posts, even deleted ones, can be screen shotted and used against the person making the post. “As a public entity, we are required by law to be able to reproduce that information if there is a public request for it, an open records request,” Warden said. “That is not something we are capable of doing without having some type of system in place that actually can go out and get what they call the metadata.” Metadata is information in tweets and posts that goes beyond the content to include items such as the sender, timestamp and IP address. Warden said social media is a good thing, and she believes through the county’s Facebook page, the entity is reaching more of its citizens than through other means. “We’re better able to gauge them,” she said. “We’re getting a better feel for the information that people want to be included in different conversations, but it is like a physical document. We have to be able to fulfill those public record requests if we have those.” As the county’s public information officer, Long said right now, in the event the county is involved in a court case, she is responsible for producing requested documents, and at this time, the only way to produce social media documents is through screen shots on a phone. “That’s the only way we have right now to keep track of any of that information is to do a print screen,” she said. “We can’t run reports off of Facebook. We can’t run reports off of Twitter. In the event we have a public records request, we are not able to fulfill and we are taken to court, there’s no way to prove to the court that what they have is actually a true copy of the original.” Long said social media allows information to flow faster than past technology, and this makes tools such as ArchiveSocial even more important in today’s world. “All it takes is one viral post to get us in a request for records, and the record requests could be in the thousands if the post is viral,” she said. “This is a great way to keep track of it.” Information in the agenda packet for Monday’s meeting indicated the cost of purchasing ArchiveSocial would be just under $2,400, just under $200 a monthly. Billed monthly, the price would be just less than $220. This is a number, Long said, would most likely not go up. “I was under the impression that we more than likely will never need to see an increase in our bill because we are not New York City, we are not San Francisco, and chances are we would never use the amount that would require us to have a higher fee,” she said. Long said other entities in Kansas have shown interest in archiving social media. “Saline County and the City of Salina are either looking into it or are doing it as well as Garden City,” she said. “To me, it looks like it’s getting to be more and more of an issue because more and more of us are reaching out through social media.” Long said should a post go viral from a person outside the county government that is damaging to the county, ArchiveSocial would likely handle that matter with little trouble. “They did assure is in the event that event happened, they would take into consideration our usage overall rather than one event that took place,” she said. Warden said with recent weather events in Seward County such as ice storms, spring snow, floods and fires, the county now posts many public releases on its Facebook page, and questions are received back almost immediately. “‘How do you go about getting flood insurance?’ ‘Why is my house not covered?’” she said giving examples of the questions. “We were very careful not to offer advice that we are not knowledgeable about. We can’t answer insurance questions. We advised them to talk to their insurance agent.” Long said the county makes all efforts to monitor its Facebook page, and she said there are filters to keep foul language off the page. With other means to write such language, this makes monitoring the page a little more difficult. “We all know there’s different ways to do that without spelling out a word,” she said. “We’ve not had to, but the first thing I would do is delete the comment. I’m not sure that’s legal, so that’s an issue. If we deleted a record, at least we would be able to present a court that we delete all records of kind. We’re not just picking on that one person, but we will delete and monitor all of our Facebook page. We’re not kicking one person off and selecting to pick on them.” The commission voted 4-1, with commissioner Randy Malin voting against, to approve the purchase of ArchiveSocial to archive social media for record keeping and compliance and to ensure authenticity of the records to meet legal requirements. The money for the purchase will be taken out of the county’s technology fund.