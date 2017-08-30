Josh Ward and his band will return to Hugoton for Music Fest Sept. 9. L&T file photo/Elly Grimm ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times

For the past several years, musician Josh Ward has taken his music to many places, including a performance alongside friend Aaron Watson back in 2015. Soon, Ward will be back in the area as one of the acts performing at the High Plains Music Festival Saturday, Sept. 9 in Hugoton. “I started out in church choirs as a really young child, and after I had a short stint in rodeo later on in life, my buddies told me ‘You play a pretty good guitar and you sing a pretty good song, why don’t you start making money doing this?’” Ward recalled with a chuckle. “So then I started playing a bunch of jams and stuff and with other bands, and then I started getting more serious about it and hitting the road. Fifteen years later, here we are. This will be my first time playing at the festival, but I’ve actually got a bunch of friends in that area, so it will be great to see some of them. It should be a great time for everyone.” The evening will also feature Sydney Beesley, Stars Go Dim, Post Monroe, and Cody Johnson. With that lineup, Ward said it will be a great night for everyone who attends. “It’s going to be a night just full of great music” Ward said. “If you’re a music lover, you definitely need to come out that night, there’s a lot of great acts from country music.” Overall, Ward said, he is looking forward to this year’s festival event. “I love getting out and getting in front of a big crowd,” Ward said. “I’m always looking to get in front of people, new crowds, new faces, new venues. It’s a great opportunity to get out and share our music with people. I’m looking forward to the festival for sure, I was glad they invited us out. It’ll be great to take in all the festivities and play with the new band, there’ll be some people we haven’t worked with in the past.” Ward added his favorite thing about being in the music business is the overall performance. “I just like entertaining in general. If I can make people smile with a song I wrote or sang, if it gets them through a tough time, that’s just awesome,” Ward said. “I love entertaining, I love seeing people light up at their favorite song.” And the concert is not the only thing making Ward excited to return to the Southwest Kansas area. The prospect of seeing old friends will also be an appeal, and Ward offered encouragement for people to come to the festival. “I get to go there and go deer hunting every year. Liberal’s got a special place in my heart and I get to go back a lot,” Ward said. “I’ve got friends and family there, and I’m also looking forward to seeing a bunch of new faces at the festival. If they love country music, they should show up. It’s going to be one of the biggest and best lineups I’ve seen in a long time. I’m looking forward to it all, and I hope a lot of people can turn out!”