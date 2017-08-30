RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Noon Kiwanis builds playground PDF Print E-mail
Wednesday, 30 August 2017 09:57

alt

The Noon Kiwanis Club completes the playground at MacArthur Elementary School Saturday. The club, with help from the community, were able to build the playground, which was the largest of the playgrounds built by the Kiwanis Club, in a single weekend. Courtesy photo
 

