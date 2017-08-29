





ELLY GRIMM

• Leader & Times



A large portion of Sydney Beesely’s performing career has been with the annual Pancake Day festivities in Liberal and in her church in Hugoton. Saturday, Sept. 9, however, will see her taking a bigger stage by kicking off the High Plains Music Festival at Dirtona Raceway. All in all, she said, it has been humble beginnings for her. “My mom’s been singing her whole life, so of course when I started to talk, she started coaching me in singing and all of that, and I’ve been performing since I was about 3 years old,” Beesley said. “A lot of my performing has been in Liberal with the Pancake Day talent show, and it’s grown from there. I’m going to be doing a few different things – I’m going to be at the National FFA for the second time representing Kansas in the talent show they’ve got there, I’ll be going to the 4H National Congress and hopefully selected for the teen entertainer there also. All in all, I started small and then it’s grown from there.” From the beginning, Beesley said she was excited to perform at this year’s event. “The lady who asked me is actually a good family friend, and when she asked me at church I was thinking ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’” Beesley said. “And then I kind of put it off because it was a couple months ago when she asked, and then my mom got to me and said ‘Sydney, you need to start getting things together for this!’ and then it hit me the festival wasn’t too far away. From the beginning, I was willing to do it, and now that I’ve done more and more work with this, I’m more excited for band practice and I’m excited for it.” With this being the first year for Beesley performing at the festival, she said she is excited. “I’m really excited to work with their sound people because I’ve never worked with professional sound people before, so I’m excited about that,” Beesley said. “I hope it goes well, and I think it will. I know the festival draws a big crowd every year, and it’ll be fun to see how it turns out for my first time, it’ll be neat to see. It’s been a great learning experience with this, and I think as I do this, I hope it kind of starts something by either doing this again or doing something similar. I would love to do something like this again.” Beesley also expressed excitement about seeing the festival’s other groups, Stars Go Dim, Post Monroe, Josh Ward, and Cody Johnson. “The people they’ve got for this year, I’ve listened to all of them now, and they’re all super talented and I’m excited to be in the same atmosphere as them, so I think it’ll be an awesome night regardless of who you’re actually going to see,” Beesley said. “Everyone will be super pleased with all of them.” With all the talent to be showcased at the festival, Beesley offered encouragement for people to come and support all the groups. “When I was little, I didn’t get nervous at all whenever I went out onstage, but now that I’ve gotten older, I’m starting to get some nerves beforehand,” Beesley said. “So I would say my favorite part is getting those nerves beforehand and then as soon as I get onstage and hear the music start, everything else just falls away. It’s a really awesome feeling you can’t describe unless you’ve felt it before. It’s going to be a really, really neat night to come out and see everyone, and with this year being the first year for a Christian group to open, I think God’s going to bless everything that will be going on that night. I’m really excited.”