Monday, the Seward County Commission voted to re-establish the county’s special building fund.

County administrator April Warden said the fund has been re-established twice in the last 20 years.

“This is something you can renew every 10 years,” she said. “I did call and talk to the auditor. I wondered, in doing so, how this affects tax lid legislation. You can still do this. It just has to be figured in the budget, which in turn is the whole picture, and you have to look at tax lid legislation.”

The county recently inked an agreement with 360 Energy Engineers to help make electrical use in the building more energy efficient, and money from the special building fund, Warden said, would be used to pay for that project.

“The lease payment will be coming from that county building fund,” she said.

The commission voted 4-0, with commissioner Jack Jacob absent, to pass a resolution re-establish a special building fund, which is defined by statute. The current resolution was set to expire this year.

Before the vote, commissioner Ada Linenbroker questioned the effects the resolution would have on the county’s mill levy.

“This is not going to change the mill?” she said. “We’ve got it established. It’s just going to stay the same?”

Warden said the special building fund would not affect the mill levy, but money would need to be set aside from the budget to be put into the fund.

“You only put in 1 mill, whatever mill is equal to,” she said.