







Candidates Aragon, Harden, Stewart share vision for city



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the final part in a series regarding Monday’s public forum hosted by the Leader & Times, KSCB and the Chamber of Commerce to let candidates for the Liberal City Commission introduce themselves to the public.

The final group of candidates at Monday’s forum included the second incumbent running for Liberal City Commission, as well as a returning challenger, a current business owner and a past business owner. First up on the mic was Dale Harrold, who had previously run for the commission. Harrold said while the current economic progress being made is great, none of it can be accomplished by working alone. “The Chamber of Commerce needs to work more with companies and businesses in trying to get them to relocate or expand their business to Liberal,” he said. “I do not see this as just the responsibility of one person. It takes all of us working together to reach that common goal. However, this will not happen overnight. It will take time.” Harrold then addressed the role of the commission itself in bringing business to town. “What have our present, our past commissioners done for the City of Liberal?” he said. “Have they gone out and tried to get new businesses? A question only they can answer. The city needs new faces, new ideas, new ways of doing their job as a city commission.” As most of the other candidates did Monday, Harrold touched on the recent controversy regarding the Walmart Neighborhood Market and the Federal Aviation Administration. “Many people have shopped at our new Walmart over on Western,” he said. “It’s a great addition to Liberal, but did you know that deal was done behind closed doors? Was this against the law with the way it was done? Is this the kind of commission you want running your city? This is something that should have been resolved months ago and without problems of any kind.” Also like many of the other candidates, Harrold focused on retaining more of Liberal’s young people. “Liberal needs a place for our young people of all ages to go,” he said. “South Middle School could be turned into a place if it is chosen. This would not only help our teens and adults, but other cities around Liberal.” Incumbent Dean Aragon pointed toward the progress that has been made in recent years in his time on the commission. “If you drive any direction around Liberal, you can see something new,” he said. “There’s investors that are coming to Liberal. They’re doing good things. We have restaurants. We’ve lost a couple of opportunities. We’d negotiated with a big chicken plant. Liberal was one of the finalists. I think Liberal did everything they could to make them come here.” That effort, Aragon said, continues with other projects as well. “We have a wonderful economic development group,” he said. “They are going out. They are recruiting. They’re making trips.” Aragon then talked about the large field of candidates to fill the three seats on the city commission, saying having many people stepping up is a good thing for Liberal. “That means there’s 13 people that really care a lot about this city,” he said. “That’s wonderful to see. It’s up to you. If you make a decision on who you want to represent you at the city commission, if I’m not successful this time, I will support the commission, I will support the economics, whatever it is. This is a great city. There’s wonderful things happening. People are really, really passionate about it, and it shows. I promise I will support your decision.” Aragon briefly touched on the Walmart controversy, saying if he were an investor, he would have handled the situation similarly to how it was done. “I want to work with the economic development people, but I want it confidential,” he said. “If you make it public notice right away, what’s going to happen to the price of land?” Next up was Taylor Harden, owner of local business Technology For All. Harden said what the city does needs to keep up with changes in demographics. “I don’t really have any negative or derogatory remarks about our current city council, but I would like to see us continue to move forward with the momentum that we’ve created in the last several years to develop a thriving economy,” he said. “The workforce is changing quicker than you can possibly imagine. We need to start to look forward to future curves and trends to realize we need to start making moves today that will impact us 30 years from now.” Harden would also like to put safeguards in place against impacts to the local economy. “When we experience an oil and gas field collapse like we did in 2015 and ‘16, any local business owner can tell you how much that impacted every single family in town,” he said. “By looking at bringing in a diverse group of corporations and businesses to Liberal, we can save ourselves from ever going into this in the future.” Income levels are likewise important to Harden’s plans as a commissioner. “We also want to make sure and focus on bringing in high-paying and different paying jobs so that people can actually be excited to move their families here and develop a life,” he said. Harden said strides need to be made towards having local government entities work together, and this can make Liberal the most successful it can be. “When it comes to the successes and failures of our current and past city councils, the only criticism I would have is it seems like we continue to make decisions that affect us tomorrow, which is fantastic, but if you start to make decisions and build a system that supports the next city commission that falls after that and supports the county commission and supports the State of Kansas and working with all of these entities instead of fighting between each other, we’ll provide the entire community and all of the citizens within with much better opportunities for their quality of life,” he said. Harden said by working together, everyone can help make Liberal a great community. “When I see a city commission and a county commission that struggle to work hand in hand with each other in a city of 23,500 people, it’s concerning,” he said. “We all know each other, which means we should be even more willing to work with one another to develop plans in multifaceted parts of our city and county.” Harden added commissioners need to take advantage of economic additions that come along. “We have to make sure that when opportunities present themselves to us that we extend our arms out, and we try to do everything we can to bring those in,” he said. Monday’s final candidate was longtime business owner Andy Stewart. Stewart took less time than most of the candidates, and he only talked about a few issues, one of which is the city’s transportation system, where he now serves as a bus driver. He said many people, including dialysis patients, rely heavily on the transportation system. “If they didn’t have this transportation, they would have to rely on friends and neighbors to get them there,” he said. “I think this is a very worthwhile program the City of Liberal offers to their citizens.” Stewart also talked about the local group of people charged with protecting everyone. “Our fire department and police department, we need to make sure they have the updated equipment and training in order to do their job safely while keeping us safe,” he said.