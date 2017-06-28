







Cable complaints continue, Zito commits to resolve issues



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Excitement has been expressed over the development going on in the north part of Liberal, and during the most recent meeting of the Liberal City Commission Tuesday evening, further upcoming development took another step forward, with the first item concerning Ordinance No. 4485, which adopted a redevelopment project plan for Project Area 1 of the North Liberal Redevelopment District. “Mayor and commissioners, this will be the final act which will complete the process we have for approving a TIF for the North Liberal Redevelopment District One, which we’ve lovingly called the Triangle Parcel,” Economic Development Director Jeff Parsons began. “We have gone through all the motions of setting the public hearings and all that, we’ve done our approvals everything.” Pinnacle Group attorney Evan Fitz was also on hand to briefly talk to the commissioners. “I appreciate you having me back out there on behalf of Pinnacle Developments, the developer of this project,” Fitz began. “I wanted to take a minute to tell you we’re very excited to get this project moving forward. I drove by there earlier today and saw there’s already dirt work in process. The ownership group is very excited to get started with the actual hard construction, they’re looking to start laying down the concrete pads for Old Chicago and the hotel potentially as early as next week, so we’re going to get things moving very quickly here. The turnaround on opening an Old Chicago is very quick, I talked to the ownership team, and they expect it to be open by November, and the hotel takes about one year from start to finish.” Fitz said he had very recently also had meetings about the second phase of the development project. “That’s something we were really trying to address with these approvals in place,” Fitz said. “They’re going to continue to work hard meeting with people in the real estate community and Jeff to identify tenants and users. I think it’s easy to see, when you put something this nice at the front door of the city, it’s going to be very easy getting things going at other sites, so we’re very excited about that.” Ultimately, the commission unanimously approved the ordinance, and also unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4486, which concerns approving the development agreement with Pinnacle Developments, LLC. The final development item saw the commission unanimously vote to waive the fee for the general construction permit for the Fairfield Inn & Suites and conference center on Pancake Boulevard. The commission was assured the project would still be subject to the required inspections and contractor requirements, and the only change is that fee will be waived. The commission also gave an update regarding the issues with the cable service through Zito Media in the community. “As of just recently, Chris Ford received an update from them, and we do have someone local working diligently on this,” Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer said. “It states Zito Media once again has a local representative who is working on the local cable system to resolve the issues their customers are having. As the equipment is located in the Municipal Court room, we only have access to it on Fridays. They have tested their equipment approximately two weeks ago, and have ordered a new modulator. They plan to install it this week and hopefully, this will resolve our sound issues with our commission meetings on Channel 15. Anyone with concerns about their Zito Media service should contact Zito Media at 800-365-6988, and if things do not progress as they have told us, we will instruct City Attorney Shirla McQueen to pursue a solution. And it’s just Channel 15 so far, and they will continue to work on other issues as time allows. Now that we have someone local, we can have someone continuing to pursue everything.” “They’ve actually been out to my house, and it’s gotten worse, not better,” Liberal citizen Rita Isaacs said. “I don’t want anything else, I want my TV fixed. The thing of it is, this has gone on way too long, and that number you gave is worthless, it’s always a runaround, and there are a lot of irritated citizens. In two weeks, I want a better update.”

