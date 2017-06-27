



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Most lakes have some type of oddity, and Friday evening, an oddity was caught in the north part of Meade Lake. Local resident Shane Dye, who was fishing at Meade Lake late Friday evening, got his hands on a 53 lbs, 13 oz flathead catfish. According to Dye, it was a surprise to catch the enormous fish. “When I caught the fish, it was about 11:30 Friday night, and then it was weighed about midnight. 53 lbs, 13 oz was what the official weight was,” Dye said. “I was on the north side kind of by the middle and on one of the piers there when I caught it, it took about 20 to 25 minutes to reel it in. At the time I caught it, my friends were telling me I may have a lake record fish. Later on, I visited with a guy there at the lake, and I'm not sure of this, but I was told I had tied for 1st with the lake record, there was another guy who apparently caught a 53-pounder, but I don't know all the details of that. I was told I had tied for biggest flathead caught out there at Meade Lake.” Dye said he was using live birch and cut birch as bait, and said he was shocked at the size of the fish he had just reeled out of the lake. “My reaction was really nothing much more than 'Wow, that's a big fish!'” Dye said with a chuckle. “That's the first flathead I've ever caught, and for the first one to be 53 lbs, that's quite a feat and a big fish to beat now. I've been fishing since I was old enough to hold a fishing rod, so it's been quite some time. My favorite thing about going fishing is spending time with friends, sitting out there waiting the fish out, and having fun with the family and friends.” After having the fish weighed, Dye said he released the fish for someone else to enjoy catching. Oddly enough, after catching the 53-lb flathead catfish, Dye caught another flathead catfish, but that one only weighed nine pounds. Overall, Dye said he was pleased with how the weekend’s fishing trip turned out. “About an hour after I caught the 53-pounder, I caught a 9-pound flathead and turned it back also, and that one was easier to get out,” Dye said with a chuckle. “Back in the day, actually, my grandfather, Harold Dye, set a record at Meade Lake, he'd caught a 42-pound flathead out of there when I was little, and that was a record for years. So now, his grandson supposedly has tied for the record out there, and it's a big fish whether that's officially true or not. It was awesome.”