

Seward County Fire Rescue was stretched thin last night as they were dispatched at 19:30 hours to Highway 83 and Road 23 for a grass fire from a lighting strike. Haskell County Fire was requested mutual aid, as units arrived on scene, three more grass fires occurred due to lighting strikes. Units were diverted to other fires. The second and third fires occurred in the area of Road T and Road 15, and the fourth fire occurred in a Wheat field next to Southwestern Heights High School.

Mutual Aid requests were made to Plains Fire Dept., Turpin Fire Dept., Tyron Fire Dept., and a Strike Team Request was made to Texas County. With the assistance of two local farmers with tractors and discs and Seward County Road and Bridge road grader all fires were contained and extinguished.

Seward County Fire Rescue responded with 6 apparatus, 10 personnel, and mutual aid resources from nine other agencies. No injuries were reported and no structures were lost. All fires occurred in wheat fields and were caused by lighting strikes per residences in the area.

As a reminder to all rural residents, defensible space around homes, and buildings is very important. All grasses should be cleared or mowed down 100 feet around the structures. As a Paid Call Fire Department, response times are extended and property owners need to help us defend their homes by creating a defensible space. Driveways should be kept accessible for larger fire apparatus by clearing fire fuels from the edges and trimming any trees up for clearance.

Total number of acres for all fires are unavailable at press release time.