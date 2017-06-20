





ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



A local home suffered extensive damage as the result of a fire Monday evening. Emergency crews arrived on the scene, 1109 N. Cain Avenue, shortly after 11 p.m., according to a release from Liberal Fire Chief Kelly Kirk. “Liberal firefighters were dispatched to the scene for a report of smoke in the basement of a residence,” Kirk’s release noted. “First arriving units at 11:20 p.m. reported visible fire from a door and window in the rear of the residence. Two adult occupants had awakened to heavy smoke inside the home and were able to escape uninjured. Unfortunately, four cats perished in the fire. Firefighters made entry through both the front and rear doors almost simultaneously and were able to extinguish significant fire at the base of the stairs.” Unfortunately, however, there were some obstacles to fighting the fire, Kirk’s report continued. “Fire attack efforts were hampered by unexpected collapse of a brick veneer wall in the back of the home and difficult conditions inside the residence,” Kirk’s release noted. “The fire was declared under control at 11:52 p.m. The home suffered extensive fire and smoke damage to both the basement and main floor.” The investigation remains ongoing, Kirk’s release continued. “The fire appears to have started at the base of the stairwell and the investigation into the cause is ongoing at this time,” Kirk’s release noted. “The fire department responded with a total of 17 personnel, two engines and a medical/rescue unit. Also assisting at the scene were the Liberal Police Department, Liberal Building Department, Liberal Water Department, Seward County EMS, American Red Cross, Southern Pioneer Electric, and Black Hills Energy. All units were cleared from the scene at 1:46 a.m. and fully returned to service at 2:38 a.m.”