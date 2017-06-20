











• L&T staff report









No details have been released yet as to what caused a wind turbine to collapse Monday afternoon east of Hooker, Okla.

The turbine, which is owned by Tri-County-Electric Cooperative, was under research and development by Barber Wind.

A post on Tri-County’s Facebook page said the situation is being assessed and evaluated at this time.

“We are not able to release any additional details,” the post said.

Officials with TCEC could not be reached as of press time for more information.