



By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Jeanine McCollom is the business office coordinator at Brookdale Liberal Springs. She has also worked previously in maintenance and housekeeping as well as for other companies and facilities. She talked about her background, some of her job duties, including work with human resources, and regulations from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration Brookdale and other facilities operate under. McCollom likewise talked about the transition of Liberal Springs from Emeritus to Brookdale and the differences between the companies.

Q: What’s your background? A: I graduated high school, started college, but did not finish college, and got married, had four children and later divorced. I worked at Dunaway Manor in housekeeping for three months and same thing at the high school in Hooker, Okla., for about a year and a half. I came here as housekeeping in 2001, and I have done a little bit of everything. I was maintenance for about a year, and I’ve been doing this for almost eight years as business office coordinator.



Q: What are some of your job duties here? A: I take care of HR and the accounts receivable, accounts payable. I take care of our OSHA stuff. I take care of the resident accounts, their issues. If they have billing issues or concerns, they come to me for those. I help out with our events we have in the community. I take care of work comp stuff.



Q: Do you still help out with work in some of the other jobs you have had at Brookdale? A: I help out with the maintenance and cleaning if it needs to be done, but I don’t do much of that anymore.



Q: What federal guidelines do you operate under? A: OSHA is full of lots of guidelines to follow. Mainly, the part of OSHA that I take care of has to do with the work comp and the recordkeeping of any incidents and making sure all of our stuff is up to date. Ken, our maintenance man, does the maintenance side of the OSHA part and the safety.



Q: How has the transition been from different companies such as Emeritus to Brookdale? A: It’s been good with each merger and transition that we’ve had. I was here with Altera. Things get better. There’s quite a few changes that happen. I like Brookdale and the way they do things now a lot better than the other companies. It gives me more opportunity to grow. A lot of changes. Change is good though.



Q: What more is there to learn, and what else do you want to learn? A: I’m happy in my position right now. There’s opportunity to train and learn how to do the executive director position. There’s opportunities to move into regional and further up. They provide the training for those things, but right now at this point in my life, I’m happy right where I’m at.



Q: What’s some of the differences between the companies that operate this facility? A: Brookdale has service alignment. Emeritus did not have service alignment. Service alignment puts the right associate at the right place at the right time. It’s better for our residents. They get their needs met, taken care of. I like that a lot better. It works a lot better. I like the feel of family. It feels like family and not just a job.