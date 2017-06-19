











By ROBERT PIERCE

Leader & Times









The Seward County Commission is tackling a light list of items at tonight’s regular meeting.

Among the items is the overhead door at the Activity Center. The door was one of several items addressed at the fairgrounds discussed at the June 5 meeting.

At that time, Kent Hamlin from Seward County Planning and Zoning had put together information on those items, with the exception of the overhead door.

County Administrator April Warden, at the June 5 meeting, said Activity Center Director Linda Johnson had been working on the item, and as of that date, was still waiting on information.

Information in tonight’s agenda packet indicates the door would be replaced due to safety issues.

The information added the door started having issues in early March and has been worked on, but it is temporarily fixed.

“It can only be opened halfway,” the information said.

A bid has been placed in the agenda packet from Liberal business Southwest Glass & Door for just more than $8,700 for the project.

The item is pending the review of the commission, and county staff is recommending the board review the proposal and contract in the packet.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building.