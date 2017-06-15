







Liberal students part of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ cast



ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Two Liberal youth will be featured in an upcoming production of a musical based on a Disney film. Arron Hardin and Samantha Wallace will be part of the production of “Beauty and the Beast,” which is the culmination of a week of rehearsals at the Broadway Academy of Performing (BAP) at Newman University in Wichita. BAP is a musical theatre camp for kids ages 11 to 20 at Newman. The cast of “Beauty and the Beast” is comprised of campers from Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, New Mexico and Colorado. Camp staff also includes former Seward County Community College drama instructor Alison Bridget Chambers, who is the camp director and choreographer. “You have to sign up for the camp,” she said. “Arron has been coming for, this is his second year, and I believe he recruited Sammy. As soon as they get here, they audition, and we cast them in their parts.” This year’s camp is still in progress, and Chamber said the week long program culminates in Saturday’s performance. “It’s Saturday to Saturday,” she said. “The show up at 2 o’clock on Saturday. By the next Saturday at 2 o’clock, they have auditioned, rehearsed and are now performing a full-scale Broadway musical. This year, it’s ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ In that time, they audition. They rehearse with all the camp faculty and staff. We costume them, get prop sets built, painted, everything in one week.” During the week, students stay in the dorms on the Newman campus and eat in the school’s cafeteria. “Basically, it’s kind of a Broadway boot camp,” Chambers said. “The public is invited to see their final show at 2 o’clock and 6 o’clock on Saturday, the 17th. It’s intense, but it’s very rewarding. Our return rate is excellent. We know the kids are having a great time because they continue to return.” Normally, such productions would take months of planning and work to put on, but Chambers said there are secrets to getting all of that work packed into one week. “Luckily, no one has conflicts,” she said. “It is just intense. Everything’s put in a pressure cooker, and we spend all day together every day. Before you know it, it’s melted and polished and ready to go.” Newman Director of Theatre Mark Mannette said by staying in dorms, the camp is much like a 24/7 experience. “A lot of the big key is time management,” he said. “You manage everything appropriately, you get to cross the finish line when you’re supposed to.” “And we have to schedule everything within an inch of its life,” Chambers said. “Because the staff has been doing this for years and years together, I think...” “It’s a well-oiled machine,” Mannette said. Chambers said the BAP camp has been going on for about 12 years.. “So we all know the process really well at this point,” she said. Making the production a little easier, Chambers said, is the level of talent of the youth taking part in BAP. “We are so fortunate,” she said. “The kids who come to camp are dedicated and talented, and they spend all year taking classes to try to improve their skills so they can get a better and better part every year. Of course, we get to benefit from all those ballet lessons and vocal training.” BAP likewise has proven a successful experience for many who have taken part in it, Chambers said. “We have alumni working in New York, at Disney, on cruise ships,” she said. “We have a very successful track record.” As for the two Liberal cast members in “Beauty and the Beast,” Chambers said both, particularly Hardin, have done well. “This is his third show with us, second year, third show,” she said. “He plays many roles in this show, as does Sammy. Sammy plays four or five roles. She’s all over the place, and they’re both doing a fantastic job.” The production will be presented at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday in the De Mattias Performance Hall at Newman University. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and are available at the door. “Beauty and the Beast” marks 20 years of the Broadway Academy of Performing. The Liberal connection does not stop with Chambers, Wallace and Hardin. Cottonwood Intermediate music teacher and local accompanist Becky Robison has been part of Newman’s BAP program as an accompanist for many years. Chambers said having several Liberal people involved with BAP is wonderful. “We have this great working relationship between the colleges, and we have so many people who are active in both communities,” she said of Newman and SCCC. “It’s wonderful. It’s like a reunion.”