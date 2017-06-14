





Citizens want service improved, public access channel fixed



ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Cable services in Liberal emerged again as a hot topic for the Liberal City Commission during its most recent meeting Tuesday evening. Discussion began after local citizen Rita Isaacs approached the commission during the Items from Citizens portion of the meeting and asked for an update. “We have here tonight correspondence the city has sent to Zito Media sent via certified mail, and they did sign for it, so they have the letters from the city about correcting the problems we’ve noted to them,” Liberal Mayor Joe Denoyer said. “That’s where we’re at, and we’re awaiting a response from Zito Media. They have signed for it, so it’s in their hands now, we have names and contact people now with Zito Media.” “Do you have a time limit before you start searching for another carrier?” Isaacs asked. “June 6 was the day they received it, and we’ll normally give someone about two weeks to respond, so I would imagine they’ll have a response by then, or I’ll be talking to the city,” City Attorney Shirla McQueen replied. “So it should be next week sometime.” This issue has come before the commission the past two meetings, and one question that came up was about the overall Zito Media franchise agreement. “It is part of Zito Media’s requirement they provide a public access channel, so if they’re not providing a public access channel, we can go in front of the corporation commission and seek to either get the state involved to force compliance, or take other action,” McQueen said. “It’s a little less clear of what our options would be for simply quality issues, but we’ve tried to tie those things together in our letter. The concern always is if Zito Media loses their franchise and there’s not someone ready to buy Zito’s equipment and lines, the city would be left without that period. So that’s something of when we get to the point of whether or not they respond, that’s something we have to consider.” Isaacs asked if Cox Communications could be a viable option and asked if the company had been approached. “Zito has the franchise, and I’m not sure that’s actually through us,” City Manager Mark Hall said. “They would go through the state, correct?” “Cox could go through the state, but I don’t know if I would view it as much as Zito having the franchise but rather Zito has the equipment,” McQueen replied. “The franchise is a non-exclusive franchise, but unless Cox or anyone else is willing to come in and install all of their own equipment, it’s probably more likely that if Zito were pulling out, they would try to enter into negotiations for someone to buy their property. We have no control over the lines, so we can’t insist they let someone else use their lines. We’re hoping we can get some action, that’s all I can really say at this point. I would hope if Zito receives a letter from their legal counsel then they’ll send it on.” “We are working as diligently as we can within the parameters of what we can do and getting the KCC involved,” Denoyer added. “I’m sure that would hold their feet to the fire a little more than if we were to just keep sending letters. Once the KCC gets involved, things tend to move.” Tuesday evening also saw a handful of purchases approved by the commission, including a piercing tool for the Liberal Water Department, body armor and ammunition for the Liberal Police Department, and trash bags for the Solid Waste Department. The commission also gave the Liberal Housing Department authorization to submit a Housing Rehabilitation grant to the Kansas Department of Commerce, and also awarded a bid to J&R Sand for the mill and overlay project on West 15th Street.