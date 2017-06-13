







ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



Improvement will be the name of the game for the Liberal City Commission during its next meeting this evening beginning at 5:30. Up first for the commission will be discussion of Resolution No. 2263, which concerns adopting the sunset of the water system improvement fee upon completion of the water system improvements, which are taking place to help upgrade the city’s aging water system. The commission will also be asked to approve the purchase of a pneumatic boring tool. “This tool will allow us to bore under curbs, gutters and sidewalks, thus eliminating the need to remove and replace them, which would be an overall cost savings to the city,” the agenda information noted. “We will also be able to bore under streets when it is an unobstructed bore.” The City of Liberal Housing Department will also be on hand to seek approval for a pair of items, including the authorization to submit the Housing Rehabilitation Grant to the Kansas Department of Commerce, and the authorization to hire Ranson Financial Services, LLC as the grant administrator. “The grant would provide for up to 15 houses in Liberal to be rehabbed,” the agenda information noted. “This is a grant to rehab houses that have health and safety issues, this is not for remodeling. Rehab will include lead inspection on homes built prior to 1978 and will also include radon testing. Rehab projects may include, but are not limited to, heating and air, electrical, handicap accessibility, weatherization, roofing, plumbing and security.” The Liberal Police Department will also be making a pair of requests of its own, and will be asking the commission to approve the purchases of body armor and ammunition. The Solid Waste Department will also be on hand this evening to ask for approval to purchase trash bags. Updates to ChooseLiberal.com will also be discussed during this evening’s meeting. “Staff has been speaking with New Boston Creative, designers of ChooseLiberal.com, about making some overdue upgrades to our web site,” the agenda information noted. “There are a couple of much-needed system updates we would like to have performed to make the web site easier to maintain and more functional.” To finish the meeting, the commission will be asked to waive the fee for the general construction permit for Phase One of the North Liberal redevelopment district, and will also be discussing the West 15th Street project.