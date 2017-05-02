











• L&T staff report













With the Liberal Bee Jays season a little more than a month away, there are still a few host homes needed.

Hosting a Bee Jay allows locals to get to know a player by having them stay in their home during the summer.

According to the Bee Jay Board, “It’s a great way to connect with the team and magnifies the experience during the summer.”

Many hosts and players have maintained long-lasting friendships.

Anyone interested in becoming a host home, or even for those who might be curious, contact the Liberal Bee Jays with an email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .