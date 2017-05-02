RT MediaMogul - шаблон joomla Авто
     
Bee Jays looking for host homes PDF Print E-mail
Tuesday, 02 May 2017 11:46

alt



• L&T staff report




With the Liberal Bee Jays season a little more than a month away, there are still a few host homes needed.

Hosting a Bee Jay allows locals to get to know a player by having them stay in their home during the summer.

According to the Bee Jay Board, “It’s a great way to connect with the team and magnifies the experience during the summer.”

Many hosts and players have maintained long-lasting friendships.

Anyone interested in becoming a host home, or even for those who might be curious, contact the Liberal Bee Jays with an email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .
 

Banner
Banner
Banner
Banner

Facebook

About The High Plains Daily Leader

The High Plains Daily Leader and Southwest Daily Times are published Sunday through Friday and reaches homes throughout the Liberal, Kansas retail trade zone. The Leader & Times is the official newspaper of Seward County, USD No. 480, USD No. 483 and the cities of Liberal and Kismet.  The Leader & Times is a member of the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, the Kansas Press Association and the Associated Press.

For more, contact us.

Subscribe

Get the Daily Leader delivered to your home for $101.45 per year in Liberal, or $140 outside Liberal. Call 620-626-0840 for a subscription today. You can receive the print edition or an electronic edition! To subscribe today, email circulation@hpleader.com.

RocketTheme Joomla Templates