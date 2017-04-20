





By ELLY GRIMM • Leader & Times



People of Liberal certainly enjoy their pancakes, and soon, the Lions Club will provide the perfect opportunity for people to partake in some delicious flapjacks. The Noon Lions Club will be hosting its spring pancake feed from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Pancake House. Overall, it will be a fun environment. “The pancake feed is a great family environment, and we just like to see everyone come, it's open to the public,” Noon Lions Club President Mike Riney said. “It’s always great seeing everyone come out, and also, the Pancake Feed is a great working project for our Lions Club. We'll have probably about 20 Lions out there working, so we have a lot of great guys working there, it brings us together as a group. Besides just our meetings at lunch on Mondays, this give us another chance to get together and work together.” Tickets for the event are $7 for adults and $4 for children, and the event will be all you can eat. The meal will comprise pancakes, sausage, and drinks, which will all be provided by The Pancake House. Members of the Lions Club will also be on hand to do the actual serving that evening. “We try to do a civic project and give back to the community. We've done the pancake feed for about 25 years now, and it's been great for the community because they always know about it, and people love pancakes,” Riney said. “It's been a great project for us and the community.” Indeed, the Lions Club averages nearly $1,500 each pancake feed, and the Lions also donate $250 from each feed to Crossroads, the riding arena used for hippotherapy for disabled children, according to Riney. And besides the pancake feed, Riney said the Lions Club is also looking to other projects, including a celebration to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the official chartering of Lions Club International, which happened in 1917, according to Riney. Riney also offered some last encouragement for the community to come out to this year’s event. “I would just encourage everyone to come out, it'll be a great evening for everyone,” Riney said.