





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



After a brief glimpse of cooler weather to begin the season, temperatures have climbed into more normal settings this spring. With that warmer climate comes more people getting outside, and this Saturday in Hooker, Oklahoma, many individuals of all ages are expected to be outside for an event, though only in its third year, that seems to be becoming an annual tradition in the Panhandle community. “It’s just been growing every year,” coordinator Buddy Holbert said of the Hooker Spring Fling. As with the first two editions of the event, Holbert said this year’s promises lots of fun for those on hand. “We have four bands, live bands,” he said. “We have three Native American performers in addition to those live bands. We have two dance groups that will be in, and we have a couple of local performers. We have pig races. We have cow pie drop.” Holbert said the Spring Fling has right at 30 vendors for this year. “We have an art show,” he said. “We have artists from all over that are coming in to display their art, pony rides and bouncy houses, games for the kids. We have a free will barbecue dinner that we do.” The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday with a 5K run. “It’s a memorial run for the young man that was killed over here this last year,” Holbert said. “We have a volleyball tournament. We still have openings for it. It starts at 11 in the morning.” With warm weather and plenty to do, Holbert said expectations are high for this weekend’s fun in Hooker. “I sure hope that the weather holds, and I hope that everybody around the Five State area comes out and comes over and helps us enjoy the day and just have a good time,” he said. Helping with sponsorships for this year’s Spring Fling are Liberal’s National Beef, as well as some sponsors in Guymon, Oklahoma. For more information, contact the City of Hooker at 580-652-2002, or e-mail parks@hooker oklahoma.net.