LAWRENCE — In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees initiative, Black Hills Energy is distributing a limited number of free trees to customers who reserve one beginning today. A free tree can be reserved on a first come, first served basis at www.arborday.org/black hillsenergy. The 3- to 4-foot-tall dormant trees will be delivered directly to customers for spring planting from May through early June. “Our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation in the Energy-Saving Trees program offers us the opportunity to promote the cleaner air, energy savings and other valuable benefits you gain by planting the right tree in the right place,” said Nick Gardner, general manager for Black Hills Energy’s Kansas gas operations. Black Hills Energy customers can use the handy online tool at www.arborday.org/black hillsenergy to quickly determine where to plant a tree to gain the most energy-saving benefits. “Strategically planted trees block the hot summer sun and cold winter winds to help cut energy usage without sacrificing comfort,” Gardner said. Black Hills also is delivering a safety message: At least two business days before you plan to dig, whether you are a homeowner planting a tree or a contractor excavating with a backhoe, Call Before You Dig to have underground utility lines marked. It’s free, it’s safe and it’s the law. In Kansas, just make a free call by dialing 811 to reach Kansas One-Call. You also can schedule online at www.kansasonecall.com. Gardner also urges customers to follow the safe digging practices listed at www.blackhills energy.com/811. Those include using white spray-paint to mark the area where you plan to dig before line locaters arrive. “Underground utility lines may be out of sight, but they should never be out of mind,” Gardner said. “It only takes a minute to Call Before You Dig, and it can save untold time and trouble. Please follow the rules and dig safely. We want you and your family to enjoy your new tree for a long, long time.”