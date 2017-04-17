





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



Leaders from several local organizations will take part in an event Thursday to help make people more aware of sexual assault issues. The panel, which will take place at Seward County Community College, is made up of Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Nurse Coordinator Jandi Head, Southwest Guidance Center Director Leslie Bissell, SCCC Vice President of Student Services Celeste Donovan and Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services Director Lori Hensley. Hensley said either Josh Olson or Jason Ott from the Liberal Police Department will join the panel, which she said came about due to what she called much in the way of unknown information about how the represented agencies work together and how closely they work together. “We’re going to come together,” she said. “The five disciplines are going to explain what we do for sexual assault, the services that we provide for sexual assault. Through that, we’re going to open it up to questions from the floor.” The panel will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Hensley said, and will end around 8 p.m. “We’re saying until 8 o’clock, but it depends on the amount of questions we have,” she said. “We’re going to cut it off at 8 o’clock, but we’ll field as many questions as we can in that time frame. We’re really encouraging the public to come out so they can get an idea of how the different disciplines work together.” Hensley said Donovan will give those on hand a better understanding of how Title IX works and how it is used on the SCCC campus. The LARC/DVS director then explained the part SWGC plays in the equation. “When we have a sexual assault victim, many, many times, there’s other mental things that come along with sexual assault that then need to be dealt with that we then refer to Southwest Guidance Center a lot,” she said. Hensley said sexual assaults are most prevalent between the ages of 17 and 25. “That is the large area of sexual assault,” she said. “That’s nationwide. I think the reason that those ages are so high on sexual assault, number one, we’re looking at students. We’re looking at kids going off to college, seeing people for the first time in their life.” Hensley said perpetrators on college campuses typically have more than one victim, often multiple victims, and this, she said, is strictly because of the access of potential victims. “Predominantly, sexual assault, the female is the victim, but we see male on male and female on male perpetration,” she said. As expected, Hensley said drugs and alcohol play a key role in many sexual assaults. “The biggest thing we find in any sexual assault is the use of alcohol, the use of drug, something to get the victim where they cannot consent,” she said. “We always say that being unconscious does not mean that you’re consenting.” A minute percentage, around a half of a percent, of sexual assault cases are actually prosecuted, Hensley said, adding no specifics as to how many are unreported. “A large percentage are unreported,” she said. “A lot of that has to do with the shame and the blame.” In addition to the mental and physical affects of sexual assault, Hensley said many people don’t understand the social aspect that takes place. “When a victim has been victimized to the point of a sexual assault, a rape, they have this persona that everybody’s looking at them,” she said. “Whether they are or not, they have this persona that everybody’s looking at them. They begin to be reclusive. They begin to be overprotective of their own children. They become extremely protective because they don’t want it to happen to somebody else.” Hensley said sexual assault affects every relationship a victim has. “That’s why we so encourage people to come forward for advocacy,” she said. “The advocacy piece of it helps them move on so they don’t have those effects over a lifetime.” Hensley said it has been noticed that some people become multiple rape victims by different perpetrators. She said where LARC/DVS works with this is to help break the chain of the people who are perpetrators. “That’s the only way we’re going to stop sexual assault,” she said. “We make children aware that sexual assault happens. We help them understand what sexual assault is and why it’s bad. The way to break sexual assault and stop sexual assault is to make people aware that it’s there, make people aware what’s happening. Also to stop blaming the victim and turn around and start blaming the perpetrator for what he’s done to the victim.” Hensley said with LARC/DVS, this starts at a young age. “We’re in the school system, having those conversations, giving those awareness pieces out,” she said. “We’ve covered a larger area in the last year than we had covered I think in the history of our agency.”