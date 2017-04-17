





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



The Seward County Fairgrounds and the Seward County Health Department will be a part of some items on the agenda for tonight’s county commission meeting. The fair board is requesting assistance from the county’s Road and Bridge Department to help prepare areas of the fairgrounds for a tractor pull in May and a monster truck show coming up in August during the Five State Fair. Information in the agenda packet said the commission previously approved the fair association to use the grandstand area at the fairgrounds on Memorial Day weekend to host a tractor pull. “The fair association needs the assistance of the Road and Bridge Department to help prepare the track/grandstand area for the tractor pull to be on Saturday, May 27, and the monster truck show to be on Aug. 25 and 26 during the fair,” the information said. County staff is recommending the commission to approve the assistance of the Road and Bridge Department to help prepare for the two events. The health department’s item concerns a request to change the hours the office is open. Currently, the clinic’s hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. If approved, the new hours would be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed on Fridays except for meetings. “Most physician offices are closed on Fridays, so we are unable to get referrals for requested services to call for immunization records,” the agenda information noted. “Hopefully, extended hours will benefit adolescents and adults to receive services later in the afternoon. All clinic staff is in favor of the change and will still be considered full-time working 34 to 35 hours per week.” The information said quarterly staff meetings and department meetings would take place on Friday mornings, with all staff being required to attend. Health department officials do not think the change would have any substantial impact on finances. The item is pending approval of the county commission, and staff is recommending the approval of the change in hours. Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 in the commission chambers in the Seward County Administration Building.