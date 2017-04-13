Kansas Farm Bureau provides assistance in fire recovery A large fire burns across part of Kansas in March. Much of the Sunflower State was scorched by a round of grass fires before recent rains provided some relief from drought conditions in the state. AP photo By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times

In March, much of the High Plains was hit by a round of grass fires, leaving signs of scorched ground across much of America’s heartland. Not far from Seward County, Clark County got much in the way of damage, and Amy France, the chairman of Kansas Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) program, said several other counties in the Sunflower State were affected by the blazes. France said KFB has had advocates helping out in the areas affected by the fires, helping producers get back on their feet again. “They’ve kind of been the hub for people to donate different supplies, help and also a place where people can say the things that they are in need of,” she said. France said the KFB website, kfb.org, facilitated where people could sign up things to offer to help out farmers in need. “You could sign up for the things you needed and also a place to donate to KLA (Kansas Livestock Association),” she said. France said she and members of YF&R programs in several other states wanted to get something going that would be targeted at helping specifically young and beginning farmers. “We know how hard it is to even stay afloat in a good economy,” she said. “Right now, the economy is even more of a struggle.” France said a separate fund, hosted by the KFB Foundation, was set up to allow people to give specifically to young and beginning farmers. “They do not have to be a Kansas Farm Bureau member to receive any of this financial aide,” she said. “It’s through an application process, and it will be distributed to all four states that were affected.” France said even Monsanto donated $50,000 to the cause. “They saw real value in where we wanted to kind of focus our help, and they wanted to be on board as well,” she said. France said producers young and old still need help with things such as rebuilding fences and cattle herds, and she said Farm Bureau continues to serve as a voice reminding people of that need. “Continuing to facilitate those efforts too, I think, is huge and speaks volumes to what kind of organization Farm Bureau is in bringing the agricultural world together and letting everybody know we have our friends and neighbors over here that could still use our help,” she said. Outside of the help KFB has provided, France said assistance has come from many other places. “It’s been pretty amazing,” she said. “It didn’t take any time at all to feel like close friends and family. We’re all in it together.” Likewise, France said she was amazed at the gratitude not only of those receiving help but those who provided it. “Every truckload that came through, they were just amazed that these people from Ohio, Michigan, Missouri that were complete strangers wanted to help them,” she said. “It’s been pretty amazing to see the outpouring of that.” This means, France said, both the people affected by the fire and those who came from out of state to help benefitted from the exchange. “They’ve been able to reenforce that agriculture is one big community, and we don’t wait for anything,” she said. “They just get busy, and we take care of our own.” France said other states such as Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Illinois pitched in help, and she credits social media for getting the word out that assistance was needed. “If it weren’t for social media, I don’t know what it would be like,” she said. France said KFB has also been beneficial in connecting lawmakers to what has been going on with the fires. “They’ve also been good about bringing the meetings together so these producers, these farmers and ranchers can get some direct answers,” she said. “I know they’ve been big players on making sure that the farmers and ranchers are informed and educated on how to push through this. I think there are some things they’re trying to look at, but I’m probably not very good on exactly what those things are.” France said the March fires had an immeasurable significance to those who experienced them. “I just don’t think you can go through anything like that and not just be impacted and changed forever,” she said. France said rebuilding from fires and other disasters is something farmers have become accustomed to over the years. “Farmers are just built to be resilient. That’s in their makeup, and in times like these, you see that even more so,” she said. “You can’t just walk away from generations of whatever it its your building, whether it’s just crops or whether it’s something that goes a lot further than just what the eye can see. It’s pretty mind boggling when you think about everything that fire affected.” France said, though, she believes there is a difference between the impact felt by beginning farmers and that felt by more experienced producers. “I think with the beginning farmer, being able to come back from something like this is going to be even harder,” she said. “Our industry, we need them to come back and give it a shot. That’s why we really felt like we want to do everything we could to help them.” France said this difference can definitely be seen in the recovery efforts from the recent fires. “I think it would be a lot harder to pick up the pieces as a young and beginning farmer just getting things established, most likely still having land payments,” she said. “The older generations, they may be to the point where they don’t have any of those, but a young and beginning farmer has land payments, equipment payments, line of credit, home, and it keeps going if you have a young family. I think there is a significant difference.” France said, however, it is not just events such as the fires that will have many young producers in down times, but she did say the blazes themselves will affect how those farmers and ranchers recover. “Until we see something happen with the grain market and cattle prices, those young and beginning farmers, I think, are really going to struggle to pick up the pieces and even think they can make it if they want to try again,” she said.