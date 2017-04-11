





By ROBERT PIERCE • Leader & Times



There are several issues plaguing the state of Kansas, and many industries are facing fiscal problems. Along with all the others, farming faces more than its fair share of headaches, and recently, Topeka lawmakers faced the possibility of increasing income taxes on residents in the Sunflower State. Monday, local legislators were in Liberal at the Randall Girl Scout building as part of Kansas Farm Bureau’s 9th District Legislative Update and Ag Tour meeting. One of the lawmakers, 38th District Senator Bud Estes, said the proposed tax increase may fit the budgets of those in urban areas, but for those in rural areas such as Southwest Kansas, taking more money would hurt producers even more than it already has. “We don’t have the money,” he said. “You don’t have the money for us to take, put into this and make everything wonderful again. That’s a lot of the thinking.” Estes said many in the Senate have worked hard to get the increase passed, and he said this means those who don’t want it passed will have to work just as hard. “All the liberal people that are now in the Senate immediately passed that – one hour, no debate, boom,” he said. “Are you kidding me? How are we going to pay for it? We had to stop it in our minds to have another look at this. Where are we going to make cuts? Where are we going to get the money? Not just throw that out there and go. We had the whole rest of the session to come up with this. It’s a very, very difficult process. When it’s all said and done, are we going to be right back with better numbers? Who knows? Maybe so, but it was too early to just jump on that bandwagon and expect to get all that tax money from you guys.” If passed, the tax increase could mean more than $500 million in extra money coming out of Kansans’ pockets. Many urban lawmakers suggest a tax increase would do little, if any, harm to those paying the price, but Estes said his view tells a different story. “What are your property taxes now compared to what they were in 2012?” he said. “They’re doubled. What’s health insurance premiums compared to what they were in 2012? They’re doubled. It isn’t going back to normal. It isn’t going back to where we were. We don’t have the money. If you’re in the tank, we’re in the tank. They’re not going to get money from us or from you to balance the state budget until we get some help in the grain prices and cattle prices and the oil prices. Those aren’t things we can control, and we have to survive until that happens.” Estes later discussed some progress being made with the state’s water situation. “For a couple years now, we’ve been working on a project,” he said. “It’s a trade off deal for those that would give up water rights. You then could get the right to produce and sell renewable energy to the power companies. We started out thinking turbines of course, but solar figures into this perfectly well too.” Estes said initially, K-State was to do research on the project, but now, both K-State and the University of Kansas will work together on the research. “Now, a branch of K-State engineering has taken the bull by the horns and has applied for and has a very good chance of getting sizeable funding that would put this over the top,” he said. “K-State engineering would be leading the charge on this along with all the other departments at K-State and KU to show if this a doable thing. If it is, you would sell a little bit less corn, but your new crop is going to be electricity.” Estes said farmers would not simply give up water usage, but rather get something for it. “Those water rights are worth money,” he said. Estes said there is still a little ways to go with that project, but favor for the work is growing in the Legislature. “There’s a lot of hurdles that’s got to be jumped to make this actually work, but it’s amazing the last several years with the thinking and the attitudes against this thing are changing,” he said. Another project being worked on could help with the declining levels of the regional water source, Estes said. “One of them was being able to drill below the Ogallala into the next aquifer, which is saltwater, pumping that stuff up, cleaning it and using it,” he said. “That’s exactly the technology we’re working on.” Estes said that technology could clean blue green algae quickly at a cost of about 80 percent less of what it costs now. “It’s portable. It can be set on semi trucks and pulled into whatever town’s having the problem, hooked right into their water to clean it until the blue green algae goes away, and they’re back in business again,” he said. “That is super exciting.” Estes said while there may be skeptics, the project does show promise. “It’s not just theoretically on paper,” he said. “There’s an actual working model that is being used today.”